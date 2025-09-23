Car Dealer Podcast Live 2025 is almost here – Here’s everything you need to know

Car Dealer Podcast Live hits the airwaves tomorrow – and here’s everything you need to know about it

The event – sponsored by Motorway – takes place tomorrow afternoon (Sep 24) and we’re looking forward to getting together with like-minded people in the motor trade for a special recording of the Car Dealer Podcast.

Where is the Podcast Live event being held?

The event is being held at Milton Hill House. The address is Steventon, Abingdon, OX13 6AF.

What are the timings?

3.30pm: Arrivals and refreshments

4pm: Guests take their seats

4.30pm: Podcast recording

6pm: Barbecue and bar opens

Who is taking part?

On our stage will be the managing director of Polestar UK Matt Galvin. He’ll be joined by Small Cars Direct’s Alex Bradley and Waylands’ Vicky Hart. The hosts are James Baggott, James Batchelor, Jon Reay and Rebecca Chaplin.

How will the Podcast work?

Car Dealer’s podcast hosts will be interviewing each guest, with topics expected to be covered ranging from the new car market, electric cars, electric car grants, used cars, to other motor trade issues.

Podcast founder Becca Chaplin will also be on hand with a roaming mic to capture the thoughts of our audience.

Are there Car Dealer Podcast Live tickets available?

If you haven’t secured your ticket yet, last-minute tickets can be secured by clicking the links at the bottom of this post.

What else will happen at the event?

Podcast Live is designed to be a social gathering for networking with like-minded automotive industry professionals.

After the recording there’ll be a barbecue and drinks, where you can catch up with colleagues. The Car Dealer team will also be there so you can bend our ear about what you did – or didn’t – agree with in the podcast.