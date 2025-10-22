Car dealers risk losing customers as slow responses drive buyers towards rival firms

Car dealers are missing out on customers by failing to respond quickly enough to enquiries.

That is according to new data from Motors which has found that firms risk losing out to rival firms if they fail to get back to customers on the same day.

The listings giant has been polling 2,000 ‘car buying decision makers’ and found that more than two thirds (67%) expected to receive a response to email, text or WhatsApp enquiries within six hours.

Meanwhile, more than a third (35%) of those quizzed said that, if dealers failed to answer the phone or were slow responding to messages, then they would look elsewhere for their next car.

Experts say the findings show the importance of good customer service and keeping on top of enquiries.

Lucy Tugby, marketing director of Motors, said: ‘Our Consumer Insight Panel research highlights the need to respond to customers promptly and at the very least on the day they make an enquiry.

‘When it comes to converting leads into sales, those first hours are critical with over half (55%) of buyers expecting a response within three hours, otherwise they will go elsewhere.

‘The top performing dealers realise this and have systems in place to ensure all leads are responded to swiftly; those who don’t will lose out to their competitors.’

Elsewhere, that study found that a whopping 87% of returning customers had been ‘directly influenced’ by previous positive experiences with staff.

When it comes to selling their current cars, a third of buyers (34%) expect to part-exchange at a dealership. Owners are evenly split between selling to dealers without trading in (21%), or selling privately (21%). While specialist buying services appeal to just over one in ten owners (12%).

The research also found some buyers have become more comfortable with the idea of purchasing their next car online, rising to 18% from 14% in 2022, although the majority (70%) still expect to view and buy at a dealership.

Tugby added: ‘Showroom staff play a pivotal role in creating customer loyalty.

‘The research shows how buyers are ultimately looking for an experience based on trust and excellent service as well as choice.

‘A car is a big ticket purchase, so customers will factor in their last buying experience and consider returning if it was positive.’