Carmakers still slashing RRPs while one Chinese SUV remains UK’s most in-demand car

Carmakers are continuing to offer discounts on new cars to carry ‘momentum’ through to year-end, while one Chinese model remains the most in-demand new car, according to latest data.

October saw a 6% year-on-year rise in visits on Auto Trader’s platform, the firm reported.

Consumers searched for Land Rover models most during the month, with the Range Rover Sport, Defender 110 and Range Rover accounting for 3.8%, 2.9% and 2.6% of enquiries respectively.

However, the most in-demand new car was the Jaecoo 7 with a 4.9% share of enquiries during October, pushing the Range Rover Sport and Volkswagen Golf into second and third places.

It was the third month in a row that the Chinese SUV was the most in-demand new car.

Meanwhile, the MGS5 EV was the most in-demand EV, taking a 6.6% share of enquiries, followed by the Renault E-Tech (6.2%), MG4 (5.5%), MG IM5 (4.0%) and the MG IM6 (3.8%).

While manufacturer discounts fell from September’s 10.1% off RRP to 9.8% in October, Auto Trader said carmakers are ‘keeping their foot down to try and maintain momentum’ and are setting aside additional marketing spend.

Bex Kennett, new car performance director at Auto Trader, said: ‘We may be entering what is traditionally the market’s quieter period, but new car demand remains reassuringly robust thanks to the industry’s efforts to maintain consumer interest.

‘The Electric Car Grant has also helped to entice new car buyers looking for greater EV affordability, which the popularity of MG and Renault highlights is vital to greater adoption.

‘Whilst sales may ease in the coming months, this is a key researching period for buyers looking to purchase in the early new year so it’s very positive to see that brands and retailers aren’t letting up in either their incentives or marketing investments to convert Q4’s researchers into Q1’s buyers.’