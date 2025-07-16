Customisable solutions for dealership efficiencies – find out how Key Tracker could help you

Every car dealership has different ways of working, but each knows that misplacing a key can cost more than just time – it can cost a sale, a customer’s trust, or even expose you to liability.

As such, every dealership should have a customised key and asset management solution, tailored to accommodate the daily operations of the business and help streamline operations, improve security, and enhance the customer experience. Here, KeyTracker explains how.

Time-saving efficiencies

Managing dozens or even hundreds of vehicle keys and related assets every day can become disorganised if the right system isn’t in place, leading to lots of wasted time and missing keys. With a reliable electronic key management system – like those available from KeyTracker – teams always know that keys are secure in their correct position, or who last accessed keys that are in use, eliminating wasted time spent searching for them, and keeping vehicle use organised and traceable. Electronic systems can be either static or dynamic – better suited for dealerships with multiple sites – and used with clear doors for easy viewing of which keys are being used.

Stronger security, better control

Customisable systems enable you to define who has access to which keys, and when, providing a clear audit trail to increase accountability, as well as innovative access controls for an extra layer of security including fingerprint, card or PIN number access. For extra security, you can opt for multi-layer authentication. High security, multi-point locking doors are also available for remote or less secure sites.

Compliance made simple

Key management systems are crucial for ensuring compliance, particularly in areas like data security and access control. AssetControl.Cloud, KeyTracker’s new ‘use anywhere’ cloud-based software, provides real-time GPS tracking so you can monitor the precise location of keys and assets and stay informed with regular updates. This automatic reporting and comprehensive audit trail ensures you can meet compliance standards with minimal administrative burden.

Scalable for any dealership

Whether you’re managing one site or several, a customisable solution adapts to your business. All of KeyTracker’s key and asset management solutions can be easily expanded as your business grows, or updated as you make changes to your operations. Plus, accessories like mirror hangers can be customised with your dealership’s logo to create an on-brand solution.

Key and asset management may seem like a back-office task, but the impact on your dealership’s efficiency, customer satisfaction, and bottom line is anything but minor. Pick and choose from KeyTrackers range of solutions to create a system that puts you in a strategic advantage, with more time to focus on growing your business. All of this is proudly designed, built, installed and supported by skilled staff from KeyTracker’s central UK factory

Will you be at Automechanika?

This year, KeyTracker will be exhibiting at Automechanika, showcasing its range of products for the automotive sector. This includes the UK’s only police-approved commercial key cabinet, contactless key drop and collection lockers, mechanical and electronic key management systems, trade plate dispensers, magnetic block systems and more – all designed to keep businesses running efficiently and safely. Asset management experts from KeyTracker will also be on hand to advise how its customised solutions can help commercial vehicle businesses to make important time and cost savings, streamline operations and improve security.

For more information about KeyTracker, visit keytracker.com.