Dealer group Waylands extends brand portfolio after buying two sites from HSH Motor Group

Dealer group Waylands has extended its brand portfolio after acquiring new sites in Cardiff and Bristol.

The car dealer yesterday (Jul 9) announced it has wrapped up deals to acquire a Honda, Omoda and Jaecoo site in the West Country, as well as a standalone Honda site in the Welsh capital.

The two premises were previously operated by HSH Motor Group, with the acquisitions taking Waylands to 16 representation points with their brand partners.

The firm also represents Volvo, Polestar, Kia, Honda, Omoda, Jaecoo and MG across the Thames Valley and M4 corridor.

Confirming the latest news, John O’Hanlon, CEO at Waylands, said: ‘We are delighted to continue our expansion of the group through partnership with Honda, Omoda and Jaecoo.

‘All of these brands are bringing exciting new EV and hybrid offerings to our customers on top of established product ranges. Their innovation, specifically in the development of hybrid powertrains, is particularly exciting.

‘We are delighted to partner with new manufacturers and develop these relationships further.’

He added: ‘We also look forward to welcoming 74 colleagues to Waylands and working with them to continue to build on their success at these sites.’

