Debts expected to remain unpaid after collapse of dealer group Marsh Holdings

Administrators for failed dealer group Marsh Holdings, which held major motorcycle franchises in Devon as well as a used car dealership, have said that over £2m of debts run up by the company will remain unpaid

Marsh Holdings Ltd, plus subsidiaries, ceased trading in December 2024 after failing to find the cash needed to survive the winter, despite issuing a strategic report alongside its accounts just three months earlier in which it described ‘strong cash reserves’.

The group ran Triumph and Harley-Davison showrooms at Plympton, plus a Yamaha showroom in Exeter, prior to calling in the administrators. Prior to that, Marsh had held a Kia car franchise, which later became Marsh Garages Used Car Centre in Exeter.

Subsidiaries also in administration include South West Motorcycles Ltd, which traded as Triumph Plymouth and operated from Langage Business Park, Plympton. Marsh Motorcycles Ltd, which traded at Plymouth Harley-Davidson from the same site, Southampton Harley-Davidson, also owned by the group, and Marsh Garages Ltd, which traded as Marsh Exeter (Yamaha).

Administrators at Westcotts Business Recovery are in the process of selling the Triumph and Harley-Davison showrooms at Plympton for £1.55m – although that is below the estimated market value of £1.8m to £1.9m.

That money will pay off a huge chunk of the debt left by the company, but a large amount is likely to remain unpaid with administrators warning that unsecured creditors of the three subsidiaries are unlikely to receive anything.

South West Motorcycles Ltd has unsecured claims estimated at £347,818, Marsh Garages Ltd has unsecured claims estimated at £613,800 and Marsh Motorcycles Ltd faces unsecured claims estimated at £1.32m. The administrators have stated: ‘It is not anticipated that a dividend will be paid to unsecured creditors.’

Marsh Holdings owned the freehold for the Plympton showrooms, but rented those in Marsh Barton and Southampton. The administrator’s progress report said NatWest Bank holds security over the Plympton premises, and is owed £1.161m.

An offer of £1.55m has been accepted and ‘the sale is continuing’, meaning that, following the release of a bond with Marsh Motorcycles Ltd, the bank should be paid in full. In addition, the companies have preferential claims relating to unpaid holiday pay and wages, estimated at a total of £69,385, which should be on completion of the sale.

There is a further £360,000 owed in unpaid VAT, PAYE and employees’ National Insurance, but the administrators have stated that HM Revenue and Customs should be paid in full.

Pictured: The now-closed Harley Davidson site in Southampton, Google Maps