Demand for used JLR models dwindles as buyers look elsewhere after cyberattack

Demand for used Jaguar and Land Rover cars fell sharply in September, following the cyberattack that has left the company’s production lines at a halt.
That is according to new data from Motors, which found that interest in JLR models declined sharply in the ninth month of the year.
The used car sales platform’s latest Market Insight report also revealed a steep drop off towards the end of the month, as the impact of hack became clear.
To make matters even worse for the embattled carmaker, the fall in interest came at the same time as views for the UK’s top 30 brands all otherwise increased.
In response to the news, Lucy Tugby, marketing director at Motors, said: ‘The cyberattack on JLR generated a succession of news headlines throughout September with our data showing how it knocked the confidence of used car buyers for both brands.
‘Despite used Jaguar and Land Rover stock levels remaining flat over the course of the month, buyers steered clear with views per vehicle listed falling by up to 40% for both brands.
‘Even though the cyberattack is impacting new car production, this is clearly flowing through into reduced interest in used JLR vehicles.’
The data also found that Jaguar’s decision to halt new car sales and production at the end of last year, as it retools for a new EV generation, has now began to affect supply in the used car market.
Motors’ Market View reported a 23% fall in used Jaguar models listed by dealers since April as stock continues to diminish.
For the wider used car market, September was stable. The average listed price was £17,625, down just 0.4% month-on-month but up 2% year-on-year.
Electric vehicles drove the increase, with prices rising 1.8% month-on-month to £25,547, although this marked an 8.5% annual decline.
Dealer stock levels averaged 51 units, up by one, while average days to sell held at 30. Car supermarkets sold the quickest at 19 days, with the fastest selling model overall the MG S5 EV, which changed hands in just 10 days.
Although prices remained relatively soft across most regions, Market View identified some small rises with south central England up 3% to £17,414; south-east England up 2% to £18,198; and East Anglia up 1% to £18,527.
London remained the most expensive place to buy a used car (£22,395) and Wales the cheapest (£14,403).