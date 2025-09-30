Demand for used JLR models dwindles as buyers look elsewhere after cyberattack

Demand for used Jaguar and Land Rover cars fell sharply in September, following the cyberattack that has left the company’s production lines at a halt.

That is according to new data from Motors, which found that interest in JLR models declined sharply in the ninth month of the year.

The used car sales platform’s latest Market Insight report also revealed a steep drop off towards the end of the month, as the impact of hack became clear.

To make matters even worse for the embattled carmaker, the fall in interest came at the same time as views for the UK’s top 30 brands all otherwise increased.

In response to the news, Lucy Tugby, marketing director at Motors, said: ‘The cyberattack on JLR generated a succession of news headlines throughout September with our data showing how it knocked the confidence of used car buyers for both brands.