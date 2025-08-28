Family-run car dealer T.C. Harrison sees profits plummet despite ‘resilience and dedication’

Family-run dealer group T.C. Harrison showed ‘resilience and dedication’ throughout 2024, despite profits taking a major hit.

That is the verdict of the firm’s bosses, after the retailer published its annual accounts via Companies House.

The documents show that T.C. Harrison Group Limited made a pre-tax profit of £4.85m in the year ending December 31, 2024.

The result represents a 56% drop off compared to 2023’s £11.08m but directors say the firm’s returned a ‘good’ performance throughout the year as whole.

They pointed to ‘global events and economic factors’ as the reason for the decline, with turnover improving from £365.55m to £387.99m.

Of that improved turnover, the firm’s Ford car and van sites in the south of England generated £104.97m, with a further £94.34m coming from the Midlands region.

As well as selling cars, T.C. Harrison also specialises in the sale and leasing of construction vehicles and equipment.

The group’s JCB division raked in the most money of any part of the business throughout 2024, generating £146.98m of turnover, while the contract hire section brought in £41.68m.

The year saw the group grow these operations by acquiring Gunn JCB Group – a distribution specialist – last July.

Meanwhile, staffing costs remained largely at the same level as in 2023, at £34.79m, although directors’ remunerations did drop significantly from £8.38m to £6.12m.

Reflecting on the period, director John Honeywood said: ‘Whilst there continued to be challenges posed by pressures as a result of global events and economic factors during the year, the continued resilience and dedication of our employees have helped the group achieve a good performance in the year.

‘We continue to invest in our facilities and people. The Ford operations achieved a pleasing performance in the year.

‘Performance was supported by strong new vehicle sales and aftersales performance. Used vehicle margins continued to ease during the year.

‘Our existing JCB operation had a good year supported by strong new machine sales however tightening margins in aftersales restricted profitability.

‘There were significant challenges experienced by the newly acquired Gunn operation in the year whilst we build for the future.

‘The combined strengths of our existing and Gunn operations will allow us to further strengthen our JCB presence for the future.

‘The contract hire business had a good year although we experienced diminishing used vehicle margins. We continue to invest for the future in new systems.’

The Ford specialist finished 16th in last year’s Car Dealer Top 100 – ahead of the likes of Steven Eagell, Dick Lovett and Hendy.

The retailer currently operates car and van sites in Burton, Derby, Peterborough, Huntingdon, Spalding, St Neots and Stamford.

Car Dealer visited the firm’s Derby site back in 2021, to mark the company’s 90th birthday. You can watch the full video below.