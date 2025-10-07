Fords of Winsford celebrates tenth anniversary at Manchester site with record month of sales

Cheshire-based car supermarket Fords of Winsford marked 10 years since opening its second site in Manchester with a record month of sales.

The firm says that it sold an impressive 358 vehicles from its Manchester satellite outlet in September – its most successful month on record.

The site current has the capacity for around 450 vehicles and the company has since announced that it is going to expand the Trafford Park site to 2.4 acres.

Bosses say the expansion will allow the firm to stock up to 750 vehicles on the site, in addition to the 2,000-plus that are at its original outlet in Winsford, Cheshire.

Davie Cordner, the Manchester site’s new general manager, said: ‘Fords of Winsford continues to grow, and with growth, come new opportunities.

‘It’s a great time to join a business that’s passionate about customer care and career progression.

‘Sales records are great, but it’s our buyers that shape who we are.

‘We are focused on making car shopping more enjoyable – an experience our car buyers will remember’

The business was established in 1959 and has sold over 411,000 cars during that time, recently reporting a turnover of £13.8m in 2024.

Reacting to the record-breaking September, Ben Mills, digital marketing manager at the firm, said: ‘This is great news for car buyers.

‘Ford of Winsford Car Supermarket is national used car retailer that’s focused on choice and quality.

‘We are proud to accelerate growth, while transforming car buying experiences.’