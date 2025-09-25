Government may support JLR suppliers amid cyber attack as carmaker reportedly lacked insurance

The government is considering stepping in to help keep JLR suppliers trading during the carmaker’s ongoing cyber attack, while it’s also been reported JLR did not have insurance for cyber attacks.

Ministers are thought to be mulling over ways to help out suppliers to JLR, and ultimately preventing the potential for large scale redundancies.

However, the government is not expected to launch a Covid-style furlough scheme for the suppliers despite appeals.

It comes after warnings from unions and politicians that some small suppliers, which produce parts for the car giant, could collapse without urgent financial support.

Earlier this week, JLR extended its pause in production until October 1 as it continues to tackle the impact of the shutdown.

On Tuesday, ministers met firms in JLR’s supply chain to discuss pressures on their operations since the attack.

The government is now considering buying component parts typically used by JLR from their suppliers in order to keep them trading until production restarts at the car giant.

The BBC reported that another option being considering would involve government-backed loans for suppliers.

The government could also purchase and stockpile car parts.

Unions have, however, called on ministers to introduce a Covid-style furlough scheme for workers at affected suppliers.

It is understood that government officials are likely to rule this out because of the significant costs involved.

MPs on the government’s Business Select Committee are set to meet JLR suppliers later on Thursday and relay their discussions to ministers.

Experts have warned that JLR could face a hit worth around £120m to its finances from the factory shutdown, with this increasing significantly for every week it is extended.

The company has halted production at its factories in Halewood on Merseyside and Solihull in the West Midlands, and its engine manufacturing site in Wolverhampton. The sites typically build more than 1,000 cars each day.

It comes as The Insurer reported that JLR failed to secure cyber insurance ahead of the attack.

The publication referenced three senior sources in the cybersecurity insurance familiar with the matter, and said the cover being proposed would have given £100m of coverage.