How data drives dealer success: Using WSG’s claims to reduce risk and boost margins

In today’s used car market, success isn’t just about stock turn, sales performance or finance penetration – it’s about foresight.

With margins under pressure and vehicle reliability shifting across fuel types, mileages and age bands, the most profitable dealers are increasingly those who use data, not instinct, to guide every decision they make.

At Warranty Solutions Group (WSG), years of live claims intelligence have revealed patterns that are transforming how forward-thinking retailers manage risk, prepare stock and future-proof aftersales revenue.

The data advantage

Every vehicle sold, every claim processed and every warranty repair tells a story. Multiply that by tens of thousands of claims, and a clear picture emerges of how, when and why vehicles fail – and what that means for dealers’ profitability.

WSG continuously analyses claims made against its live warranties to ascertain repair rates, component failures and claim costs by model, mileage, and age. This intelligence is then fed back to dealers, giving them unprecedented insight into where the real risks lie.

For example, WSG’s data shows that ‘ordinary’ components such as sensors, air-con units and window regulators now account for the bulk of repair expenditure, displacing the traditional perception that warranty costs are dominated by catastrophic mechanical failures.

That finding alone has helped dealers refine pricing strategies and reduce exposure to high-frequency, low-cost claims that chip away at margins over time.

From risk to opportunity

Dealers used to rely on gut feel, manufacturer reputation or anecdotal experience when assessing vehicle reliability. While experience still matters, WSG’s claims data has redefined how dealers can use empirical evidence to make better business decisions.

Here’s how the most data-driven dealers are already putting these insights to work:

Stock selection : Claims data helps identify makes and models with consistently low failure rates and modest repair costs. Dealers use this intelligence to focus on stock that delivers higher lifetime profit per unit, rather than chasing headline margins.

: Claims data helps identify makes and models with consistently low failure rates and modest repair costs. Dealers use this intelligence to focus on stock that delivers higher lifetime profit per unit, rather than chasing headline margins. Pricing accuracy : Data-led pricing ensures warranty premiums, retail prices and margin expectations are based on measurable risk, not assumptions. The result is sustainable profit rather than short-term wins.

: Data-led pricing ensures warranty premiums, retail prices and margin expectations are based on measurable risk, not assumptions. The result is sustainable profit rather than short-term wins. Aftersales optimisation : Knowing the most common fault areas allows dealers and workshops to pre-empt issues during preparation. This minimises claim frequency, improves customer satisfaction and protects dealer margins.

: Knowing the most common fault areas allows dealers and workshops to pre-empt issues during preparation. This minimises claim frequency, improves customer satisfaction and protects dealer margins. Upselling with integrity: When warranty cover is backed by robust data, it becomes a tangible value-add rather than a hard sell. Dealers can confidently explain to customers how real-world intelligence supports their protection plan, building trust and long-term retention.

Turning data into dealer intelligence

The power of WSG’s platform isn’t just in the raw data – it’s in the context. Through regular Market View Reports, WSG translates complex claims information into clear, actionable insights for both the trade and consumers.

These reports break down reliability by brand, model, and even vehicle type – cars, LCVs, HGVs, motorcycles and motorhomes – revealing sector-specific patterns that help dealers position themselves ahead of the curve.

For example, WSG’s most recent analysis found that while Japanese marques dominate the top of the reliability rankings, European SUVs – particularly premium compact models – tend to carry higher average claim costs once they pass the five-year mark.

That insight has enabled dealer groups to:

Reassess stock age limits and adjust pricing on high-risk vehicles.

Offer tailored warranty terms based on model-specific reliability trends.

Target remarketing activity toward vehicles with proven longevity and consumer trust.

By aligning product strategy with real-world reliability data, these dealers have not only reduced unforeseen costs but also strengthened consumer confidence – a crucial differentiator in a market where trust remains fragile.

The margin multiplier

Data doesn’t just reduce risk; it actively boosts profitability:

Lower loss ratios – claims frequency reduces due to improved prep standards and data-based exclusions. Higher warranty penetration – take-up rates rise significantly when staff can demonstrate factual reliability trends. Enhanced retention – satisfied customers return for servicing, repairs and renewals, creating a recurring revenue cycle.

Crucially, these gains don’t come from selling more; they come from selling smarter. By leveraging granular intelligence on component failures, average costs and claim timing, dealers can forecast warranty performance, refine sales scripts and calibrate pricing with precision.

A new era of predictive profitability

The evolution from reactive to predictive business management is reshaping the retail automotive sector. Artificial intelligence and machine learning tools are now beginning to complement WSG’s human-led data analysis, enabling near-real-time insight into claim trends and emerging reliability risks.

Imagine being able to see, months in advance, that a particular gearbox variant or electrical module is trending upward in claim frequency and adjusting stock or prep accordingly. That’s no longer a hypothetical scenario. WSG’s platform already highlights such shifts across its aggregated claims base, allowing dealers to act before the cost curve bites.

As WSG CEO John Colinswood puts it: ‘The dealers winning today are those who treat data as an asset, not an afterthought.

‘When you can see the real cost of reliability by make, model and mileage, you stop guessing and start managing. That’s where margin protection and customer trust intersect.’

Building a data-first culture

For data to drive dealer success, it must become part of the culture – from the sales desk to the boardroom. This means equipping teams with tools and training to interpret claims intelligence, making insights easily accessible, and rewarding decision-making based on evidence, not habit.

WSG continues to invest heavily in its systems, reports and dealer education to make this possible. Whether through webinars, one-to-one consultations or quarterly reliability briefings, the goal is simple: turn every dealer into a data-driven business.

The bottom line

The used car sector is evolving fast, but one truth endures: knowledge is profit. Dealers who can quantify risk, anticipate cost and align their stock and warranty strategy accordingly are not just surviving – they’re thriving.

WSG’s claims intelligence provides that edge, helping dealers navigate an increasingly complex market with confidence, clarity and control. In a world where every percentage point matters, data isn’t just information – it’s your most powerful margin multiplier