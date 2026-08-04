Independent Garage Association secures government meeting over MOT price demands

The Independent Garage Association (IGA) has secured a meeting with the government to discuss its calls to increase the price of MOT tests.

Car Dealer reported in June that the IGA was calling on the government to address the issue ‘as a matter of urgency’ in the face of rising costs for businesses.

The body has now achieved what it calls a ‘significant breakthrough in its campaign’ after officials from the Department for Transport (DfT) agreed to meet for talks.

It comes after the DVSA announced increases to MOT fees for busses, coaches, HGVs and trailers earlier in the year, despite but holding the cap on class 4, 5 and 7 vehicles.

The current MOT fee cap for class 4 vehicles has remained unchanged, at £54.85 since 2010.

The IGA, which is the largest trade association representing independent garages in the UK, says that MOT testing work is currently ‘unsustainable’ amid ‘additional cost pressures’ and ‘growing complexities’.

Confirming the upcoming meeting, Stuart James, the IGA’s chief executive, said: ‘We welcome the opportunity to meet with government officials to discuss this vitally important issue for the independent garage sector.

‘The MOT fee has been overlooked for far too long now, which undermines financial viability of the MOT test.

‘Independent garages play a critical role in delivering this essential road safety test and ensuring motorists can access MOT testing locally. We are encouraged that the Department for Transport recognises the importance of maintaining a resilient and accessible MOT testing network.

‘Our position remains clear. The MOT fee must be urgently reviewed to ensure MOT testing remains financially viable for independent garages.

‘A sustainable testing network is essential to road safety, consumer choice and continued access to MOT testing for motorists across the UK.’

Speaking earlier in the summer, the DfT told Car Dealer it was committed to ‘working closely with industry to listen to their concerns’.

A spokesman said: ‘We understand the financial pressures faced by drivers and the industry surrounding them, including MOT centres, which is why we keep MOT fees constantly under review, working closely with industry to listen to their concerns.’