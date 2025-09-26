JLR begins ‘phased restart’ of operations as key IT systems used by dealers get back online

JLR has finally begun a ‘phased restart’ of its operations with the carmaker saying that parts of its IT systems are now back online.

The beleaguered carmaker says that it has been able to get some of its digital systems up and running after last month’s cyber attack, meaning it can now begin the first steps of clearing a backlog of payments to suppliers.

Production plants will still remain closed until next Wednesday (Oct 1) at the very earliest but the latest news represents a major step in the right direction from the embattled firm.

A spokesman for JLR said: ‘As part of the controlled, phased restart of our operations, today we have informed colleagues, suppliers and retail partners that sections of our digital estate are now up and running.

‘The foundational work of our recovery programme is firmly underway.’

Car Dealer reported yesterday that the government is currently working to support JLR’s suppliers, amid reports that the carmaker did not have insurance against the devastating cyberattack.

The firm now says that its Global Parts Logistics Centre, which supplies dealers with parts, is now returning to full operations.

Meanwhile, the financial system, used to process the wholesales of vehicles, has also been brought back online – allowing dealers to more easily can sell and register vehicles.

The spokesman added: ‘We have significantly increased IT processing capacity for invoicing. We are now working to clear the backlog of payments to our suppliers as quickly as we can.

‘Our Global Parts Logistics Centre, which supplies the parts distribution centres for our retailer partners in the UK and around the world, is now returning to full operations. This will enable our retail partners to continue to service our clients’ vehicles and keep our customers mobile.

‘The financial system we use to process the wholesales of vehicles has been brought back online and we are able to sell and register vehicles for our clients faster, delivering important cash flow.

‘These are important initial steps as our dedicated teams work around the clock alongside cybersecurity specialists, the UK Government’s NCSC and law enforcement to ensure we restart in a safe and secure manner.

‘Our focus remains on supporting our customers, suppliers, colleagues and our retailers.

‘We fully recognise this is a difficult time for all connected with JLR and we thank everyone for their continued support and patience.’

The latest news comes after Keir Starmer refused to say whether the government could buy components parts typically used by JLR from their suppliers in order to keep the smaller businesses trading until production restarts.

Reports yesterday (Thursday) said officials were considering stepping in to help keep firms in the supply chain afloat.

In an interview with ITV Central, the PM said he was ‘really concerned’ for the carmaker and ‘equally concerned about the other businesses that feed into JLR and the impact it’s having on them’.

He said the Department for Business and Trade was ‘working 24/7 with those businesses to see what we can do’ but added he was ‘not in a position to give you outcomes’ of those conversations.

The chairman of the Business and Trade Committee, Liam Byrne, has written to the Chancellor with a series of questions on the measures available to urgently support suppliers.