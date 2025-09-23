JLR extends production shutdown for another week as firm continues to fight cyberattack

Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed that its production lines will not reopen at all this month as the firm continues to deal with the fallout of its recent cyberattack.

The British carmaker is now in its fourth week of no production and had hoped to get lines up and running again by tomorrow (Sept 24).

Now however, staff have been told not to come back to work until October 1 at the very earliest, leaving employees facing another week at home.

Bosses say the move has been announced to ‘give clarity for the coming week’ as it looks to ensure a ‘safe and secure’ restart.

However, the news will only add fuel to the speculation that factories could remain out of action until November, as cyber security experts fight to get JLR’s systems operational again.

A spokesman for the firm said: ‘Today we have informed colleagues, suppliers and partners that we have extended the current pause in production until Wednesday 1 October 2025, following the cyber incident.

‘We have made this decision to give clarity for the coming week as we build the timeline for the phased restart of our operations and continue our investigation.

‘Our teams continue to work around the clock alongside cybersecurity specialists, the NCSC and law enforcement to ensure we restart in a safe and secure manner.

‘Our focus remains on supporting our customers, suppliers, colleagues, and our retailers who remain open. We fully recognise this is a difficult time for all connected with JLR and we thank everyone for their continued support and patience.’

Last week, the government held talks with companies across JLR’s supply chain, amid growing calls for a Covid-style furlough scheme to be introduced to protect jobs.

It has been reported that some workers at JLR’s suppliers have even been told to claim Universal Credit as a result of the halt.

Experts have warned that the devastating cyber attack could result in a £150m hit to the company every month its factories remain shut.

Speaking to Car Dealer, automotive industry analysts said the longer the car manufacturer is shut out of its computer systems, and its production lines around the world remain silent, the more serious the ramifications could become.

Whenever a restart does take place, the contagion caused by the hack is spreading rapidly through the wider West Midlands supplier network with many businesses that rely on JLR now precariously balanced.

David Bailey, professor of business economics at the Birmingham Business School, told Car Dealer last week: ‘Profits will undoubtedly take a hit, but by how much?

‘The firm makes around 1,000 cars a day globally. In recent years it has shifted up market and the average selling price of a JLR car is now thought to be around £72,000.

‘That equates to a daily revenue of some £72m. The firm’s last financial report forecast margins of 5-7% this year, so the hit to profit could run to £5m a day.’