JLR reveals slump in sales as importance of production return is thrust into sharp focus

JLR has reported a slump in global sales over recent months as production ground to a halt as a result of August’s cyberattack.

The carmaker is resuming ‘some production’ today at sites across Merseyside and the West Midlands and the importance of getting lines operational again has now been thrown into sharp focus.

Newly released figures have laid bare the carmaker’s ‘challenging quarter’ as it also grappled with the impact of higher US tariffs.

Overall, JLR’s sales fell by 17.1% to 85,495 units between July and September, compared with the same period a year ago, with UK sales dropping by nearly a third.

The volume of wholesales tumbled by 24.2% year on year to 66,165 units.

JLR said the result partly reflected a production freeze since the start of September after being targeted by hackers, which has caused significant disruption to its global operations.

Reacting to the data, JLR chief executive Adrian Mardell, said: ‘It has been a challenging quarter for JLR.

‘In the first two months our performance was robust and in line with our expectations, against the backdrop of the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models and the impact of incremental US tariffs.

‘From the start of September, we have been responding to a cyber incident, which shut down our production.

‘This morning we announced the phased restart of JLR’s manufacturing operations following the cyber incident.

‘We know there is much more to do but our recovery is firmly under way.’

The latest sales performance comes after a tougher period for the business which has been affected by US President Donald Trump increasing tariffs on automotive imports.

Sales were sliding earlier on in the year partly as a result of it halting new shipments to the US in April, prior to a trade agreement being struck.

UK sales have also been affected by ‘the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models’ as the firm looks to ‘prioritise JLR’s most profitable models’.

JLR will report its full financial results for Q2 in November.