John Clark Motor Group buys Hawco & Sons to expand presence in Scottish Highlands

Family-owned John Clark Motor Group has acquired Hawco & Sons, which holds Volkswagen Group franchises in Inverness, Elgin and Peterhead.

The acquisition comes following the planned retirement of John and Kevin Hawco, the two remaining family directors of Hawco & Sons, and aligns with the Volkswagen Group’s plans to restructure its dealer network.

The acquisition sees John Clark Motor Group extend its geographic footprint northward to areas where it isn’t currently represented, and brings established Audi, Volkswagen, Skoda, and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles dealerships, aftersales, and body-repair centres into the company’s portfolio.

Chris Clark, group managing director of John Clark Motor Group, said: ‘We are proud to welcome Hawco Group into the John Clark family. This acquisition not only extends our presence into the Highlands but also brings together two businesses with a shared commitment to heritage, customer care, and community. United, we can offer customers an even greater selection of brands and an elevated level of service across Scotland.’

Outgoing managing director, John Hawco, said: ‘Our family business, founded by our father Jim Hawco in 1953, has represented Volkswagen Group in the North of Scotland for over 70 years. We are deeply grateful to our loyal customers and proud of the dedication of our 200 staff.

‘As Kevin and I move into retirement, we are confident the new owners, also a family-owned and values-led business, will continue to uphold the principles on which Hawco was built.’

Joe Farrell, group brand director of Hawco Group, added: ‘I want to first thank John and his family for the years of support and stewardship running Hawco Group. I know I speak for all my colleagues when I say that we are excited to start work with the John Clark Motor Group.

‘I look forward to developing the business and providing our valued customers with a broader offering supported by the resources that come from being part of a bigger group.’

After the takeover, all Hawco branches will continue operating from their current locations with their existing brands and teams, with no job losses expected.

In its latest year, the Hawco & Sons Group had a turnover of £100m, sold over 4,300 vehicles and generated £10m in aftersales revenues.