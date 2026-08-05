July new car registrations jump 11.7% as electric car sales soar – SMMT data

July saw an 11.7% rise in new car registrations, boosted by a ‘huge’ increase in EV sales, new data shows.

Latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Trader (SMMT) reveals 156,571 units were registered during the month, with July marking an eighth consecutive month of growth.

Pure-electric cars led the charge, with registrations soaring 44.5% – although the SMMT did counter this with July 2025 seeing customers hold off on purchases due to uncertainty around the Electric Car Grant.

Nevertheless, the latest industry outlook predicts EVs to take a 27.4% share of the new car market by year-end – ‘far short’ of the 33% required under ZEV mandate rules, the SMMT said. The industry body added it also sees EV share rising to 32.1% next year against a mandated target of 38%.

Registrations of plug-in hybrids jumped by 33.6%, and hybrids rose 11.6%.

Demand grew across all sectors with private buyer uptake rising 12.6%, fleet deliveries up 9.5%, and the lower-volume business segment was up by 61.3%.

The Ford Puma was July’s top-seller with 3,531 units, while the Renault 5 was the most popular EV with 1,805 registrations.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: ‘July’s record EV performance is a great achievement, reflecting industry’s huge investment in zero emission mobility. But that progress cannot be sustained if manufacturers continue haemorrhaging billions in EV discounts, distorting demand to avoid even steeper penalties.

‘The sector’s commitment to decarbonisation is not in doubt but its ability to remain viable – and attract investment for an EV future – is under intense pressure. A sustainable transition will not happen merely by compelling supply when underlying demand is not keeping pace despite year-on-year growth.

‘We need urgent reform of the regulation, else Britain risks undermining its competitiveness and the jobs and livelihoods that depend on this industry.’