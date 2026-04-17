New electric cars undercut petrol vehicles on price for first time, says Autotrader

New EVs are now cheaper on average than petrol models for the very first time.

That is according to fresh data from Autotrader, which has found that electric vehicles are now undercutting their fossil fuelled equivalents on price thanks to government grants and sustained manufacturer discounting.

The firm has found that so far this month, the average price of a new EV on its platforms has been £42,620 – £785 cheaper than the £43,405 a petrol car typically costs.

Experts say that the change has been heavily influenced by manufacturers offering money off, with the average discount standing at 11.7% in April, having peaked at 12.8% in March, following new plate day.

With the average discount across all fuel types standing at 10%, Autotrader says that buyers looking at new cars on the marketplace have risen by around 20% so far in April.

In response, retailers are increasing the volume of new cars advertised on Autotrader, which is up 13% in April so far based on the same period last year.

Chinese brands continue to make waves

The SMMT recently announced that the Jaecoo 7 was Britain’s best-selling car in March, amid a major rise in sales for a number of Chinese brands.

Autotrader has also found a rise in interest in Chinese models, with MG currently proving the most popular new electric car brand,

Against this backdrop of improving affordability and strong demand, MG reclaimed its position as the most popular new electric car brand, accounting for 11.7% of all new EV enquiries.

The result sees the outfit pull clear of its nearest rivals, which are Renault on 7.5% and Kia on 5.9%.

At a model level, the Renault 5 E‑Tech Electric emerged as the most in‑demand electric car among consumers, accounting for 6.4% of all enquiries – almost double the share of its nearest rivals – finishing ahead of the Jaecoo 5 (3.4%) and MG S5 (3.1%).

Across all fuel types, the VW Volkswagen’s Golf (3.4%) continued its strong run, topping the rankings for the third consecutive month, ahead of the Jaecoo 7 (3.1%) and the Land Rover Defender 110 (2.4%).

Chinese models also continue to make notable headway among consumers with the Jaecoo 7, MG S9, Omoda 5, Chery Tiggo and MG HS all featuring in the top ten most in-demand models.

The petrol and plug-in-hybrid Jaecoo 7’s prominence following its milestone performance in March, when it became the most in-demand new car of any fuel type, with strong momentum carrying into April as brands benefit from increased visibility in front of engaged car buyers.

At a brand level across all fuel types, BMW has emerged as the ‘hottest’ brand in April so far (9.9%), achieving a small lead ahead of MG (8.7%) and Land Rover (8.2%).

Commenting on the latest data, Bex Kennett, head of new car at Autotrader, said: ‘The electric car market is becoming increasingly competitive, and despite the challenges created by the ZEV mandate, manufacturers and retailers have worked hard to improve both the supply and affordability of new electric vehicles.

‘Support such as the Government’s Electric Car Grant, alongside historically high levels of discounting earlier this year, has brought EV prices to a point where they are now, on average, cheaper than petrol cars.

‘At the same time, broader geopolitical uncertainty — including the situation in Iran — has pushed fuel costs and energy security back to the front of buyers’ minds, driving a noticeable uptick in interest in both new and used electric cars on our marketplace.

‘While past spikes in EVs haven’t always translated into sustained purchasing, this combination of improved affordability and shifting attitudes towards the cars, presents a real opportunity to accelerate the switch to electric.’