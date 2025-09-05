New Johnsons owners waste no time in shaking up car dealer as fresh directors are confirmed

Athenaeum International Holdings has appointed a new board of directors at Johnsons Cars after completing its takeover of the dealer group.

Car Dealer reported on Monday (Sept 1) that the investment group had signed off its acquisition of Johnsons, having previously agreed the terms of the deal earlier in the year.

And the new bosses have wasted no time in stamping their own mark on the firm, as shown by a flurry of Companies House filings, yesterday afternoon.

First up, all active directors of Johnsons Cars Limited were terminated, effective immediately.

The notices officially marked the end of Richard Martin, James Dale, Michael Berwick, Martin Sumner and Jonathan Dale as directors of the Car Dealer Top 100 group.

A short time later, a new board of directors was appointed in the form of a trio of executives with close links to the new owners.

Now leading the way is Amro Jayousi, who is CEO of Athenaeum Partners UK. He has held that role since 2023, having previously worked as chief legal officer for the group’s parent company – the Dubai-based AW Rostamani Group (AWR).

Also appointed as a director is Michel Ayat, who recently stepped down as CEO of AWR Automotive – the second biggest automotive distributor in the UAE – after 34 years.

Finally, Elaine Hughes has been appointed Johnsons’ new secretary – a role she also fills at AWR.

Athenaeum International Holdings also owns UK car dealer Brayleys, with the latest deal creating one of the biggest groups this country has to offer.

Brayleys and Johnsons combined now has 79 franchise sale points across the UK, representing 21 brands and a workforce of close to 2,000 people.

Athenaeum said the deal boosts its representation of Mazda, Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda, further securing the business’ position as Honda’s largest European dealer group by volume.

In addition to the dealership network, the acquisition included Johnsons’ TPS Centres, Johnsons Fleet Services, and group support functions.