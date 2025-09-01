Brayleys-owner completes Johnsons Cars buy-out in bid to join UK’s top 10 dealer groups

The deal is done – Brayleys-owner Athenaeum International Holdings has completed its acquisition of dealer group Johnsons Cars.

Car Dealer first reported rumours of Johnsons being snapped up in February, before Athenaeum confirmed the news in May.

In an official statement published today (Sep 1), Athenaeum said the acquisition creates ‘a major force in the UK automotive retail sector’, and alongside with its ambition to be among the UK’s ‘top 10 dealer groups’.

Brayleys and Johnsons combined now has 79 franchise sale points across the UK, representing 21 brands and a workforce of close to 2,000 people.

Athenaeum said the deal boosts its representation of Mazda, Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda, further securing the business’ position as Honda’s largest European dealer group by volume.

In addition to the dealership network, the acquisition included Johnsons’ TPS Centres, Johnsons Fleet Services, and group support functions.

It’s unlikely that the Johnsons name will immediately be axed, as Athenaeum said: ‘The transaction is a share purchase, meaning the entirety of Johnsons Cars Ltd has been acquired, including all operational entities, staff and naming rights.

‘While the business will evolve over time, the intention is to ensure continuity and stability for colleagues across the business.’

Commenting on the completion, Brayleys CEO José Blanco said: ‘This is an exciting new era for the company. Johnsons Cars is a highly regarded and well-run business that perfectly complements our existing brand portfolio and geographic footprint.

‘The shared values between our teams and our combined strength in key manufacturer partnerships make this a natural fit for the next step in our growth trajectory.’

Mike Berwick, Johnsons Cars CEO added: ‘After 26 years of Johnsons Cars, it was incredibly important to find the right business to carry it forward.

‘Following careful consideration by the board, we’re confident that the new owners share our values and have the vision and means to create continued success for our staff, brand partners, and customers.

‘I want to sincerely thank our dedicated team, loyal brand partners, and valued customers all of which have been instrumental in shaping Johnsons Cars into the business it has become.’

Latest accounts for Johnsons show that the business turnover accelerate towards the £1bn mark last year, despite pre-tax profits continuing to fall thanks to ‘numerous challenging headwinds’ that included agency sales.

Pictured: Jose Blanco, Brayleys CEO left; Mike Berwick, Johnsons Cars CEO