Nissan ‘Electric Encounters Live’ tour kicks off as Leaf and Micra head to all 130 dealerships

The new Nissan Leaf and Micra have set off on a UK tour of dealerships to showcase the brand’s latest technology to customers.

The cars will go to all 130 Nissan dealerships and Marshall Nissan Oxford were pleased to be the first to host an event on the ‘Electric Encounters Live’ tour.

David Dawson, general manager at Marshall Nissan Oxford, said: ‘We were very pleased to be the first dealership involved in Electric Encounters Live and the day couldn’t have gone any better.

‘All-New LEAF and All-New MICRA are terrific cars and were very well received by our 60 or so guests – we were thrilled to have such a good turnout. We were also delighted to take a number of pre-orders for both EVs.

‘My colleagues at the dealership worked hard to make the day a success and the Nissan events team were super-helpful as well. Many thanks to everyone who helped the occasion run smoothly.’

The tour gives an opportunity to showcase the completely redesigned Leaf and the new Micra, which is now only an electric car.

Fiona Mackay, Nissan GB marketing director, said: ‘We are very excited that our Electric Encounters Live tour is now under way after months of careful planning and preparation. Both All-New Nissan LEAF and All-New MICRA look fantastic and are packed with the latest smart technology to make driving simpler, safer and more fun.

‘News of LEAF’s success at the News UK 2025 Motor Awards has certainly served to heighten interest in the tour and it’s wonderful that everything is going well in these early weeks. We’re thrilled to be able to show people what they could be driving in 2026. Book your place at your local dealership today!’

The other dealerships that will host the tour in the early stages include Glyn Hopkin Nissan St Albans; Norton Way Nissan Letchworth and Desira Nissan Norwich.