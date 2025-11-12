Nov 12: Unemployment grows; Citroen’s e-C5 Aircross; Nation falls silent in remembrance

Unemployment rate hits highest outside Covid years for almost a decade

The UK’s jobless rate has hit its highest level outside the pandemic era for nearly a decade as experts said the further evidence of a weakened labour market made a year-end interest rate cut more likely.

Official figures showed the rate of unemployment surged to 5% in the three months to September, up from 4.8% in the three months to August.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that, with the skewed levels seen during the Covid-19 years stripped out, this was the highest seen since August 2016.

Nearly half of shoppers ‘would ignore scam red flags in hope of a big discount’

Christmas shoppers are being warned to watch out for scams as research indicates nearly half (46%) would ignore red flags if they appeared to be getting a discount of at least half price.

A similar proportion (49%) would be prepared to overlook warning signs if they needed something to arrive before a holiday, according to the survey carried out for Mastercard.

Fraudsters will try to make use of people feeling under pressure, excited about a bargain or distracted by needing to tick multiple purchases of their shopping lists in the run-up to Christmas.

Citroen’s e-C5 Aircross goes on sale in UK with full electric car grant

The Citroen e-C5 Aircross is now available to order in the UK with prices reduced thanks to the full Electric Car Grant.

Thanks to the £3,750 reduction, the e-C5 Aircross line-up now starts from £32,935 once the grant has been applied.

Arriving in the mid-size SUV segment, the e-C5 Aircross Long Range features a 97kWh battery that delivers up to 421 miles of range on a single charge. It arrives alongside existing hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, as well as ‘Comfort’ electric versions, which offer a lower range of up to 322 miles.

The markets

Yesterday saw European markets close higher across the board, with the FTSE 100 enjoying a record high.

The British stock index climbed 1.15% to finish at 9,899.6 points, reaching a high as weaker UK labour data fuelled hopes for interest rate cuts.

Meanwhile, in France, the CAC 40 advanced 1.25% to 8,156.23 points and the Germany’s DAX rose 0.53% to 24,088.06 points.

Tuesday on Car Dealer

Auto Trader’s new Deal Builder tool has triggered anger among dealers, who say it’s hurting leads. Dealer Tim Atkinson, a former air accident inspector, plans to raise the issue with the Competition and Markets Authority, accusing Auto Trader of abusing its market dominance.

The 2025 Car Dealer Used Car Awards will feature an exclusive afterparty and casino, sponsored by RAC Dealer Network, Vehicles in Video and Motors. Guests can enjoy late-night celebrations, a VIP reception, and casino prizes, including £500 in John Lewis vouchers.

The government’s proposed pay-per-mile tax on electric vehicles will reportedly exclude vans. The plan, expected in this month’s Budget and launching in 2028, could charge EV drivers 3p per mile, while plug-in hybrids may pay both fuel duty and the new levy.

MG has surpassed 100,000 electric vehicle sales in the UK since launching the ZS EV in 2019. The brand credits customer trust and affordable innovation for the milestone and plans to expand its EV range with new models including the MGS6 EV and Cyberster Black.

Marshall Motor Group is redeveloping its Bournemouth BMW site, investing millions to unite BMW and Mini under one roof. The upgraded showroom will feature advanced retail hubs, dedicated BMW ‘M’ and ‘i’ zones, and enhanced service facilities, with completion expected early next year.

Nandy sets out plans for BBC charter review in wake of Trump crisis

The BBC must ‘renew its mission for the modern age’, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said, as it fights to restore trust following the crisis which led to boss Tim Davie’s resignation.

The once-a-decade process of reviewing the broadcaster’s charter will begin shortly, with Ms Nandy saying it would ensure a BBC which is ‘fiercely independent’ and ‘genuinely accountable’ to the public it serves.

Director-general Mr Davie quit on Sunday amid a scandal over the editing of a speech by Donald Trump, which has prompted the US president to threaten a billion-dollar legal action.

Kate lays Armistice Day wreath for first time as nation pays silent tribute

The Princess of Wales has led the nation in a poignant two-minute silence in remembrance of the fallen on Armistice Day.

Kate stood silent, still and deep in thought as she joined veterans in honouring the war dead at the Armed Forces Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, before laying a wreath in memory of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Poignant services were held across the country on the anniversary of the end of the First World War, with the silence observed at 11am to remember those who have died in military conflicts.

Weather outlook…

The UK will today see mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain turning more persistent in the afternoon.

In the south the day will be cool with highs around 12-13 °C and a few light showers. The Midlands will remain grey and damp, with temperatures close to 11-12 °C.

In northern England and Scotland, expect low cloud, drizzle and occasional heavier bursts, with highs near 10 °C and a chilly feel throughout the day.