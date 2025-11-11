MG celebrates major milestone as it clocks up 100,000 electric car sales in the UK

MG has just ticked over 100,000 electric car sales in the UK.

The Chinese-owned British brand reached the milestone on October 31, with bosses promising an expanded line-up of electric models in the near future.

MG’s electric car sales began in 2019 with the £24,995 ZS EV, with the firm’s current line-up ranging from the MG4 hatchback, to the Cyberster sports car and high-end IM models.

Guy Pigounakis, commercial director of MG Motor UK, said: ‘We’re proud that MG has played a meaningful role in driving the growth of electric mobility in the UK and supporting the nation’s Net Zero ambitions.

‘Reaching 100,000 EV sales is a major achievement for our brand and a reflection of the trust our customers place in us.

‘We will continue to expand our line-up with even more choice, even more value, and advanced technology that makes electric driving accessible to all.’

He added: ‘Whilst we have successfully embraced new mobility technology – especially hybrid and battery electric vehicles – as a brand we retain MG’s essential spirit and a sense of adventure. That means offering our MG4 EV in a bold Volcano Orange, as well as an XPower model which delivers a thrilling 435PS (429bhp) of power output or designing arrow-shaped rear lights for the flagship Cyberster that incorporates a subtle Union Jack pattern.’

The company will soon be expanding its electric model range with the new MGS6 EV SUV and Cyberster Black, and has pointed to a ruggedly-styled SUV with its Cyber X, which was revealed in the UK at this year’s Goodwood Festival of the Speed.