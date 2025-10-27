Oct 27: Business rates could hike inflation; Canada slapped with US tariff; Merc GLC EV from £60k

UK supermarkets warn business rates rise could push up food inflation

Bosses of the UK’s biggest supermarkets are urging the chancellor to exempt shops from a new business rates surtax, warning that shoppers will bear the brunt of higher costs.

A letter, organised by industry group the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and addressed to Rachel Reeves, argues that limiting the tax burden on grocers would help tackle food inflation.

The BRC said it is concerned that large shops could see their business rates rise if they are included in the government’s new surtax for properties with a rateable value over £500,000. This is expected to cover discounts for smaller high-street firms, which will be subject to reduced business rates under the government’s plans.

Rachel Reeves heads to Saudi Arabia in search of economic growth

Rachel Reeves is leading a UK delegation to Saudi Arabia as she searches for economic growth with less than a month to go before a potentially difficult Budget.

The chancellor will use the visit to Riyadh to try to make progress on a trade deal with the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC).

Reeves, the first chancellor to visit the Gulf in six years, will attend the Future Investment Initiative (FII) and meet senior Saudi royals, US administration figures and global business chiefs.

Mercedes GLC electric goes on sale priced at £60,350

Mercedes-Benz has announced prices and specifications for the new GLC with EQ Technology.

There are five trims to choose from, with the entry-level Sport coming in at £60,350 and includes 20-inch alloy wheels, two-zone climate control and LED headlights. The AMG Line bumps the price up to £63,350 and adds an AMG body kit and AMG sports seats. Top-drawer trim Premier Edition starts at £73,350.

All models get a 94kWh battery pack with dual electric motors located on the rear axle, which gives a claimed range of up to 406 miles. Maximum DC rapid charging capability stands at 330kW.

The markets

The FTSE 100 hit another record peak on Friday fuelled by weaker-than-expected US inflation data, optimistic UK economic reports and strong results from NatWest.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 67.05 points, 0.7%, at 9,645.62, a new record close. The FTSE 250 ended 167.61 points higher, 0.8%, at 22,529.02 and the AIM All-Share advanced 1.77 points, 0.2%, at 777.06.

The pound was quoted lower at 1.3301 dollars at the time of the London equity market close on Friday, compared to 1.3323 on Thursday.

Lammy to face questions after arrest of sex offender mistakenly freed from jail

David Lammy is expected to face questions in Parliament following the arrest of an asylum seeker sex offender mistakenly released from prison – who is expected to be deported within days.

Ethiopian national Hadush Kebatu was jailed for 12 months in September for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl and was wrongly freed from HMP Chelmsford on Friday morning instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre.

The migrant, who had been living at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, when he assaulted the girl, travelled from Chelmsford to London and was arrested on Sunday morning in Finsbury Park.

Trump hands Canada 10% extra import tax for not pulling anti-tariff ad sooner

US president Donald Trump has said he plans to hike tariffs on imports of Canadian goods by an extra 10% because of an anti-tariff television advert aired by the province of Ontario.

The ad used the words of former president Ronald Reagan to criticise US tariffs, angering Trump who said he would end trade talks with Canada.

Ontario’s premier Doug Ford said he would pull the ad after the weekend, and it ran on Friday and Saturday during the first two games of the World Series.

Latest on Car Dealer

SNP MP Dave Doogan has launched a scathing attack on RCI Financial Services, saying that the ‘faceless foreign bank’ was ‘entirely responsible’ for forcing Mackie Motors out of business.

Vauxhall wants to be back on the ‘podium’ of the new car market, returning to the days of it being one of the UK’s most popular car brands.

Used car dealers across the country have been facing a slow down in consumer demand, according to the latest figures from Cap HPI.

UK car production slumped by nearly 30% last month, as JLR carmaking ground to a halt as a result of the hack on the firm’s IT systems.

Eden Motor Group is on course to return to profitability next year after a period of ‘significant financial loss’.

Weather

Sunny spells and a few showers today, before cloud and rain spread east into Northern Ireland, western Scotland, and the southwest, reports BBC Weather. Breezy conditions continue.

Tonight, rain moves eastwards, turning wintry over northern Scottish hills, before clearing to leave central areas mostly dry with clear spells later.