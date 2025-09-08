News

Online platform Pistonheads launches brand new app for auctions and car sales

  • New app is for car sales, auctions and a whole host of other functions
  • Pistonheads aims to give customer a ‘premium experience’ with app
  • App’s launch coincides with return of PistonHeads Annual Service

Time 9:48 am, September 8, 2025

Online platform PistonHeads has launched a new mobile app that aims to give a new ‘experience’ to users and car buyers.

Available on both iOS and Android devices, the new app makes it easier for users to search for used cars, bid on live auctions, make offers, save favourite cars and searches, and sell vehicles directly on their phone, said the firm.

Other features include saved search notifications, app-exclusive competitions and a personalised content feed.

The company says the live auctions function is a key feature of the new app, which allows users to make real-time bids, while the ‘Make an Offer’ tool provides a ‘flexible alternative to traditional listings, giving buyers and sellers more control and convenience’, said the company.

The platform’s popular forums also form part of the app, alongside a news section with expert editorial, and a live feed of upcoming events, keeping users connected with the wider car community.

Alyssa Moledina, head of product & design at PistonHeads, said: ‘The new app is built with the PistonHeads community at heart.

‘We’ve reimagined what buying and selling performance and collectible cars should feel like — fast, intuitive, and exciting. Live auctions and smart features, such as saved search notifications and offers, make it easier than ever to connect buyers and sellers. And this is only the beginning — we’re already working on the next wave of updates.’

The app’s launch coincided with the return of the PistonHeads Annual Service at Bicester Motion last month, which attracted an audience of 7,000 — the largest in the event’s history — and helped raise funds to support the families of those affected by the fire at Bicester Motion earlier this year.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



