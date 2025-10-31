Only ONE category sponsorship left as firms race to be part of Used Car Awards 2025

Even more motor trade suppliers and organisations have partnered with Car Dealer for the most prestigious awards celebrating the used car industry.

Rallye Digital, Automotive Compliance, and the Independent Motor Dealer Association (IMDA) are now sponsoring three key categories in the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2025, sponsored by Black Horse.

Automotive point-of-sale specialists Rallye Digital has elected to sponsor the Manufacturer Used Car Scheme category, Automotive Compliance has put its name to Specialist Used Car Dealership, while the IMDA is sponsoring the Used of Video award.

It means that out of the 25 categories up for celebration, just one is left for sponsorship – Used Car Online Sales Experience. The full list of categories is below.

Ticket sales are open now

The 2025 running of the most prestigious awards ceremony for the used car industry is only a few weeks away.

For the past few months, dealers, companies and manufacturers have been busy nominating themselves for a chance to win an award.

The final shortlist was published last week, revealing the names that are in with a chance of collecting a gong this year.

Taking place on November 24 at The Brewery in central London, the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2025 will once again be hosted by TV’s Mike Brewer.

The black-tie evening will also feature pre-dinner drinks and a post-awards fun casino, both sponsored by Cazoo. There will also be a special After Party, courtesy of RAC.

If you are interested in taking the last remaining category sponsorship, you can get in touch here or you can phone 020 8125 3880.

The Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, will be held on November 24 at The Brewery in London.

