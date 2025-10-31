Used Car Awards

Only ONE category sponsorship left as firms race to be part of Used Car Awards 2025

  • Rallye Digital, Automotive Compliance and IMDA snaps up category sponsorships
  • Only one category left for sponsorship
  • Most prestigious awards ceremony for used car industry is just weeks away
  • See who’s made the shortlist

Time 8:36 am, October 31, 2025

Even more motor trade suppliers and organisations have partnered with Car Dealer for the most prestigious awards celebrating the used car industry.

Rallye Digital, Automotive Compliance, and the Independent Motor Dealer Association (IMDA) are now sponsoring three key categories in the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2025, sponsored by Black Horse.

Automotive point-of-sale specialists Rallye Digital has elected to sponsor the Manufacturer Used Car Scheme category, Automotive Compliance has put its name to Specialist Used Car Dealership, while the IMDA is sponsoring the Used of Video award.

It means that out of the 25 categories up for celebration, just one is left for sponsorship – Used Car Online Sales Experience. The full list of categories is below.

Ticket sales are open now

The 2025 running of the most prestigious awards ceremony for the used car industry is only a few weeks away.

For the past few months, dealers, companies and manufacturers have been busy nominating themselves for a chance to win an award.

The final shortlist was published last week, revealing the names that are in with a chance of collecting a gong this year.

Taking place on November 24 at The Brewery in central London, the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2025 will once again be hosted by TV’s Mike Brewer.

The black-tie evening will also feature pre-dinner drinks and a post-awards fun casino, both sponsored by Cazoo. There will also be a special After Party, courtesy of RAC.

If you are interested in taking the last remaining category sponsorship, you can get in touch here or you can phone 020 8125 3880.

SEE WHO’S MADE THIS YEAR’S SHORTLIST

Ticket sales are open now.

The Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, will be held on November 24 at The Brewery in London.

It is highly advisable to book your table at the event now as places are running out fast. Last year the event sold out.


For table bookings please contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.

UCA 2022. Unbridled jubilation

Categories

Dealers’ Dealer – sponsored by Dealerkit

Service & Repair Outlet – sponsored by AutoProtect

Used EV Dealer of the Year – sponsored by Warrantywise

Social Media User – sponsored by iVendi

Use of Video – sponsored by IMDA

Used Car Website – sponsored by Visitor Chat

Used Car Online Sales Experience – sponsorship available

Specialist Used Car Dealership – sponsored by Automotive Compliance

Used Car Sales Team – sponsored by Motorway

Used Car Dealer Principal – sponsored by Warranty Solutions Group

Future Star – sponsored by Northridge Finance

Used Car Customer Care – sponsored by RAC Dealer Network

Used Car Supermarket – sponsored by Cazoo

Newcomer Dealership – sponsored by Moneybarn

Used Commercial Vehicle Dealer – sponsored by Close Brothers Motor Finance

Days To Turn Award – sponsored by Auto Trader

Diversity & Inclusion – sponsored by Motonovo Finance

Used Car Dealership: Up To 50 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership: 51–100 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership: Over 100 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership Group – sponsored by Black Horse

Manufacturer Used Car Scheme – sponsored by Rallye Digital

Outstanding Achievement – sponsored by AA Cars

Lifetime Achievement – sponsored by GardX

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



