‘Prolific’ thief broke into franchised car dealership and caused £140,000 of damage

A ‘prolific’ thief who broke into a franchised car dealership and caused £140,000 worth of damage is now facing jail.

Damian Ward snuck into Vauxhall Thurlow Nunn King’s Lynn last October and stole the headlights from three Corsas, which were parked on the forecourt.

Staff said that the cars were left ‘extremely damaged’ by the trespasser’s handwork, which left all three beyond repair.

Lynn News reports that the headlights were eventually found in the back of Ward’s own vehicle when police arrived to arrest him.

The 33-year-old has now appeared at King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court, where he admitted to the break in.

However, magistrates – who can only hand out prison terms of up to 12 months – ruled that their sentencing powers were not sufficient to deal with the case and he will now appear before Norwich Crown Court next month.

During the latest hearing, Ward, who has 71 previous offences to his name, appeared via video link from HMP Humber.

The court heard that Thurlow Nunn was covered for the damage by its insurance, but is asking for the £2,500 excess to be covered by the defendant.

Ward’s lawyer Andrew Cogan, admitted the cars were not left in a ‘saleable state’ as a result of his client’s actions, and conceded that Ward is ‘no stranger to the courts’, having spent time in prison.

However, he said that he is now aiming to turn his life around, after becoming a father.