Peter Cooper Motor Group expands business with acquisition of Viking Garages Kia dealership in Southampton

Car dealer group Peter Cooper has announced the acquisition of Viking Garages, adding a Kia franchise to its line-up for the first time.

Viking Garages is a family-run dealership located in West End, Southampton, and has sold cars since 1972.

Peter Cooper Motor Group already has four Volkswagen dealerships and three Prestige Cars sites, selling premium used vehicles, in the south of England.

Alongside these dealerships it offers three Bosch service centres, a bodyshop, vehicle leasing, Peter Cooper Modifications, and an electric charging point business.

Darren Cooper, managing director of the Peter Cooper Motor Group, said: ‘This acquisition represents a significant milestone for the Peter Cooper Motor Group, expanding our presence and operations in the Dorset, Hampshire, and West Sussex regions.

‘With the addition of Viking Garages Kia in West End Southampton, the synergies between two local family run businesses will ensure we continue the outstanding work Viking has done with the local community and customers, strengthening our position as a leading automotive group in the area.’

‘As part of the transition, we assure existing Peter Cooper Motor Group and Viking Garages customers that we are fully committed to maintaining the high standards they have come to expect.

‘Our dedicated team will work diligently to ensure a smooth and seamless integration, providing uninterrupted service and support.’

He added: ‘The acquisition of Viking Garages represents a significant investment in the local community, job creation, and economic growth. We are excited about the opportunities this expansion brings, as we continue to deliver exceptional automotive solutions to our valued customers.’

Pictured above: Viking garages director Nick Evans shakes hands with Darren Cooper