Hofmann's, May 2019Hofmann's, May 2019

A bit of bunny bother is found to be the cause of Toyota trouble

  • Crossover SUV had developed mysterious problem of flashing warning lights
  • Mechanics spotted gnaw marks, then chewed wires – then movement!
  • Rabbit was eventually found inside on top of bumper
  • It’s believed it had hopped in from the wild for warmth
Time 4:37 pm, November 23, 2022

Mechanics at a dealership trying to find out why a car’s warning lights were flashing were staggered to find the cause – a rabbit!

The Toyota C-HR that had been brought into Hofmann’s in Henley-on-Thames with the mystery problem had staff baffled at first, reported the Oxford Mail.

But while David Hoskins was working on the crossover SUV, he spotted gnaw marks under the bonnet. Mechanics subsequently saw chewed wires – and then some movement in the left wing void.

They took off the wheel arch guard – to find the scared mammal on top of the front bumper. It’s believed it had climbed in for warmth from the wild and had been stuck there for a while.

Vets checked it over and confirmed that miraculously it hadn’t been injured while the car was being driven around. The rabbit was subsequently released back into the wild.

Hoskins, 60, told the newspaper: ‘A customer came in because there were some warning lights on the dashboard.

‘As we started to look inside the car, we realised there were some wires that had been chewed in the engine.

‘We took a closer look and then suddenly we saw movement in the left-hand wing void and removed the wheel arch guard.

‘After looking into it further, we found the rabbit staring back at us while sitting on top of the inside of the front bumper.

‘It was still alive and just looking at us. It was fine – I imagine it crawled up underneath the bonnet and got stuck in there.’

He added: ‘It must have been very warm in there, but at least it didn’t get mangled up in the machinery.’

Image: Google Street View

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

