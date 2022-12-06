AA Cars launches nationwide delivery service

Used cars website AA Cars has partnered with tech transporter AnyVan to offer dealers a nationwide vehicle delivery service.

The firm has launched AA Cars Delivery Service where AA-partnered dealers can arrange for a vehicle to be delivered to a customer’s doorstep anywhere in the UK.

Consumers can also arrange a delivery for themselves through the AA Cars site, and have the car be delivered in 48 hours.

AnyVan’s offering includes a tracking facility that enables customers to follow the vehicle’s journey from the dealership to their door.

Pre- and post-delivery photographs of the vehicle will also be sent to the customer, including images showing the dashboard lights and mileage, to give ‘added reassurance about the car’s condition’, AA Cars said.

The service is available to book through the AA Cars website for both dealers and their customers.

Pricing is fixed and dependent on the vehicle and delivery distance.

The company said the new service will ‘particularly useful to drivers who are not willing to travel very far from home, even for their ideal used car’.

It pointed to a survey it carried out that quizzed over 13,000 people and found over a third of drivers (36 per cent) would only be willing to travel up to 30 miles away from their home.

Previous AA Cars research of nearly 19,000 people showed nearly one driver in 10 bought, or considered buying, a used car without seeing it in person during the pandemic, a number that has risen steadily ever since, said the firm.

James Fairclough, CEO of AA Cars, said: ‘Drivers have become increasingly confident about buying a car that they then have delivered to their door, and we’re delighted to make it even easier for dealers to offer this service through our partnership with AnyVan.

‘The AA Cars Delivery Service will be an additional benefit to a number of dealerships who don’t offer such a service for themselves, but will now be able to widen their customer base by making their vehicles available to people all over the country.

‘Customers will also benefit from a fully transparent delivery service, complete with tracking and photography, to give them added reassurance about the car’s condition.’

Marc Clifton, MD of AnyVan added: ‘Buying a new vehicle is exciting, but getting it to your front door can be a different story. We’re delighted to have partnered with AA and to be able to bring our service offering seamlessly to its customers.

‘Our skilled team ensures each delivery and collection is handled with great care and with our tracking feature, customers can follow the vehicle’s journey from the dealership to their door, giving them full transparency over all aspects of the delivery.’