Accountancy firm Cooper Parry completes takeover of UHY Hacker Young Manchester

The ownership of UHY Hacker Young Manchester is changing hands after a takeover deal was struck with fast-growing accountancy firm, Cooper Parry.

UHY, which specialises in all things financial in the automotive industry, will now fall under the control of Cooper Parry with immediate effect.

The deal sees the buying firm increase its specialist team headcount to over 1,400 with all staff moving across from UHY.

Bosses say the agreement will add additional expertise in audit, tax, outsourcing and deals and will take group turnover to £180m for the current financial year.

It means that the automotive team, headed up by Dave Kendrick, Paul Daly and Ian McMahon, will no transfer to Cooper Parry.

Reacting to the takeover, Ade Cheatham, CEO of Cooper Parry CEO, said: ‘This deal confirms our ambition to create the UK’s next gen professional services group.

‘Acquiring UHY Hacker Young Manchester allows us to establish a powerful presence in the north west as well as being the leading automotive advisory business in the UK.

‘Our presence at the centre of every key UK business powerhouse – as one iconic and rebellious brand – is key to supercharging the next phase of our expansion and market leadership.

‘What Dave Kendrick and his talented teams have created gives CP a perfect platform from which to launch further UK acquisitions, strategic hires and specialist team lifts.’

Kendrick himself added: ‘I am hugely proud of what we have achieved over the last few years as a team and taking our amazing 160+ strong team into the Cooper Parry business feels the perfect fit.

‘Our growth ambitions, culture, team ethic and industry specialisms feel very much aligned and we now have the platform to dominate the Automotive Sector as the leading advisory firm.’