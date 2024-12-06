Alexanders Prestige – Specialist Used Car Dealership Winner 2024

They say that variety is the spice of life but there are many businesses in the used car trade which shun that philosophy in favour of a more specialised approach.

While some may look to focus on volume and variety, others choose to focus on a particular area of the market and offer breathtaking expertise in just one sector.

From supercar dealers to firms that only sell cars from a single country or era, the motor trade is crammed full of specialists at the very top of their game.

That is certainly true for Romans International and Targa Florio Cars, which both took home highly commended certificates in our Specialist Used Car Dealership category.

However, our winner – Alexanders Prestige – stood head and shoulders above the rest, impressing our mystery shoppers with its customer service and unmatched knowledge of the cars it sells.

The North Yorkshire-based supercar dealer was founded in 2005 by lifelong friends Alexander Brimelow and Andrew North.

In the near-two decades since, the pair have grown the dealership into one of the motor trade’s most respected firms, with in depth knowledge on every luxury marque imaginable.

Commenting on the win, James Appleby ,business manager at Alexanders Prestige , said: ‘It feels fantastic to be fair. We’ve been here a few times and won a few awards but this has always been the one we wanted to win so it’s nice to finally have our hands on it this year.

‘We’ve got a good team behind us. Our logistics team, our aftersales team, accounts and everyone like that, they have supported us all the way so it’s all for the whole team.’

Alexanders Prestige

Beechwood Autos

GKirby Collection

Romans International

Targa Florio Cars

David Sellwood, sales executive at Alexanders Prestige, added: ‘There’s a lot of work that goes into our customer focus – looking after the cars and the preparation of the cars as well.

‘I think it’s something that is at the very very forefront of our business.

‘Business in 2024 has been good. Every business will have found it’s been up and down over the last 12 to 18 months but I think we’ve found it really good overall.’

Among those to be impressed by the work of Alexanders Prestige this year was Car Dealer’s editor-in-chief James Baggott, who praised the firm’s ‘unwavering commitment to excellence’.

He said: ‘Alexanders Prestige has earned its place as the Specialist Used Car Dealership of the Year through an unwavering commitment to excellence.

‘Their exceptional attention to detail, bespoke customer service, and an outstanding range of high-quality vehicles set them apart in the specialist market. Alexanders Prestige has proven that passion and expertise are key to delivering a truly remarkable experience.

‘Congratulations to the team on this well-deserved accolade!’

Main image: David Sellwood and James Appleby, from Alexanders Prestige, collect their award from Mike Brewer and Jamie Kingsley, CEO & co-founder of We-swap.