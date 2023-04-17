Apr 17: Nuclear fuel alliance formed; Air pollution risks revealed; Billions gained via worker action; New Kona details

UK forms nuclear fuel alliance with US, Canada, Japan and France

The UK, US, Canada, Japan and France have formed an alliance to develop shared supply chains for nuclear fuel.

The announcement, made at G7 talks in Sapporo, is aimed at pushing Russia out of the international nuclear energy market, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said.

The five countries will use their civil nuclear power sectors to undermine Russia’s grip on supply chains, cutting off another means for Vladimir Putin to fund his invasion of Ukraine.

Industrial action helped workers secure extra £2bn-plus in pay, figures show

Figures from the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) have revealed that workers in Scotland secured more than £2bn in pay settlements during the past year through industrial disputes.

The data covers workers in health, education, local government, the fire and rescue service, transport and telecoms.

The STUC also said that if trade unions had accepted employers’ initial offers, then they would have been £1.1bn worse off.

Air pollution damaging at all stages of life, research shows

Air pollution causes harm to people at all stages of life, including reducing sperm count and damaging foetal growth, new research has shown.

A review of key evidence on the effects of air pollution, drawing from more than 35,000 studies in the past 10 years, has detailed the ways it causes harm from pre-birth to old age.

The researchers, from Imperial College London’s Environmental Research Group, said particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide are particularly harmful – both of which come from vehicle exhausts.

NHS ‘spends more than £1m a week hiring private ambulances for emergency calls’

The NHS is spending more than £1m a week hiring private ambulances to attend emergency calls, according to research by a trade union.

Unison said its figures were based on responses from two-thirds of ambulance trusts in England that pay commercial companies to provide cover for critically ill patients.

More than a dozen private companies are being commissioned by trusts across England to fill widening gaps in services and to meet response times amid overwhelming demand, the union said.

Tony Blackburn and Arlene Phillips call for independent commissioner for ageing

Radio DJ Tony Blackburn and choreographer Dame Arlene Phillips are among the celebrities calling for an independent commissioner for older people and ageing.

Former footballer Sir Geoff Hurst, actor Don Warrington and TV chef Rustie Lee also added their name to Independent Age’s campaign today.

The charity is seeking to highlight that more than two million older people are living in poverty, too, as those in the later years of their life face financial hardship as energy and food bills increase.

Calls to ‘strip’ Home Office of Windrush compensation administration

A report from a global human rights organisation said the administration of the Windrush compensation scandal should be ‘stripped’ from the Home Office and given to an independent body.

The report from Human Rights Watch revealed victims are still being subjected to long waits and their claims are underpaid.

Five years ago, it was revealed thousands of immigrants had been incorrectly classed as illegal. The Home Office told the BBC it was ‘committed to righting the wrongs of Windrush’, saying it had paid or offered more than £68m in compensation.

TransPennine Express needs ‘fresh start’ after spate of cancellations – mayors

Train operator TransPennine Express needs a ‘fresh start under new ownership’ after nearly a quarter of trains were cancelled between February and March, mayors in the north of England have said.

The Labour mayors of West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Manchester, Liverpool and North of Tyne have asked the government not to renew parent company FirstGroup’s contract to run the service when the deal expires on May 28.

In a joint letter to transport secretary Mark Harper, the mayors said a new FirstGroup contract would be ‘rewarding failure and be a betrayal of passengers in the north’.

Hyundai announces pricing and specifications for new Kona

Hyunda’s new second-generation Kona crossover will start from £25,725.

It’s longer, wider and taller to aid further interior space, while the South Korean firm has also packed it with a range of new technology, including dual 12.3-inch screens and a ‘Digital Key’ that lets the car be locked and unlocked using a compatible smartphone.

Like before, the Kona will be available with a broad choice of powertrains. While an electric Kona is on the way, bringing a range of 300 miles, it’s initially launching with a choice of petrol engines and a hybrid setup.

Weather outlook

Rain in southern England will clear early today, says BBC Weather, with much of the country becoming sunny this afternoon. Meanwhile, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and south-west England will be cloudier with occasional showers.

Tuesday will see low cloud and mist diminishing soon to leave a dry and sunny day. Patchy cloud will move into southern England later, and it’ll be mild but a little chillier along the eastern coasts.