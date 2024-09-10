Arbury Motor Group carries out shake-up of executives to drive growth

Arbury Motor Group is undergoing a shake-up of senior personnel as part of a transformation.

The group, which was established in 2000 and is a trading name of Cathedral Motor Company, said the new structure will take effect in October, realigning roles as well as organisational structures.

It represents Peugeot, Nissan, Fiat, Seat, Abarth, Skoda and Cupra at sites across the West Midlands, and the key changes coming in will see:

Director Scott Stenning become brand director for the company, overseeing its Fiat, Abarth and Peugeot brands for sales and service

Director Angus Wiseman become brand director, overseeing the Cupra, Seat, Nissan and Skoda brands for sales and service

Director Garry Beardmore become aftersales director

Arbury said the changes represented a significant step forward for the company, reflecting its commitment to growth, innovation and adaptability in a fast-paced automotive market.

To support the role shifts, Arbury is also bringing in brand operations managers to oversee various core tasks, such as new and used stock management, manufacturer training and reporting, recruitment, plus customer relations.

It said the changes were designed to future-proof the group, develop talent and strengthen its competitive edge.

Arbury MD Ben Archer commented: ‘This is an exciting development for everyone at Arbury.

‘We’re excited and confident that our group transformation will create a structure that can meet the demands and changes of the modern motor industry.

‘It will deliver better efficiencies, reinforce our strong culture and, ultimately, support future growth for the group.’

He added: ‘Over our 24-year history, we’ve built a loyal customer base and strong internal culture, and this was the next logical step in our future vision.

‘Launching the new group structure in October gives us the time and focus to position ourselves for future success.’

Archer continued: ‘Our strong Team Arbury culture is key to our continual success and ability to adapt and evolve – and we’re very lucky to have a focused and passionate team who made this transformation possible.

‘This announcement signals a new era of growth and development, where we can equip our team with the skills needed to lead the industry into the future.

‘I speak on behalf of all our shareholders when I say we have immense pride in the whole company and team. We have an exciting vision for the future and the resources and expertise to deliver it.’

Cathedral’s latest available accounts show that during the year ended December 31, 2022, turnover went up by 10.6% to £183,831,506 but pre-tax profit sank by 39.7% to £3,026,637.

Pictured at top from left are Ben Archer, Scott Stenning, Angus Wiseman and Garry Beardmore