Arnold Clark signs up as official partner of Scottish Car of the Year Awards

The Arnold Clark dealer group has been named as the official partner of this year’s Scottish Car of the Year Awards.

Organised by the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers (ASMW), the awards honour the best cars launched in the previous 12 months.

This year’s SCOTY event will take place on November 28 at the Dalmahoy Hotel in Edinburgh.

ASMW president Alisdair Suttie said: ‘We are delighted to host the Scottish Car of the Year Awards 2024 in association with Arnold Clark – the biggest name in Scottish motoring.

‘With such a diverse range of cars and ways to power them, 2024 is set to be a fantastic year for SCOTY.’

Eddie Hawthorne, CEO and group MD of the number one Car Dealer Top 100 firm, said: ‘The Scottish Car of the Year Awards is one of the biggest nights in the calendar for the automotive industry and we’re very excited to be this year’s official partner.

‘Events like this are great for the industry, but also really useful for customers, providing expert insight into the cars that they believe stand out from the crowd, meaning they can visit one of our branches armed with extra knowledge to help them find the right car.’

He added: ‘We can’t wait to see which cars will shine and earn the judges’ praise this year.’

The first Scottish Car of the Year Awards were held in 1998 and the Hyundai Ioniq 6 was named last year’s winner.