Aston Martin grows UK dealer network with three new sites spread across the country

Aston Martin is to grow its UK dealer network with the opening of several new ‘landmark’ showrooms up and down the country.

Working alongside a number of different dealer partners, the firm is hoping to provide buyers with ‘the most tailored ultra-luxury automotive customer experience’.

First up, Grange – which is part of Cambria Automobiles – has opened a state-of-the-art new dealership with the brand in Solihull, following a £10m investment.

The striking new site, branded as “Aston Martin Birmingham’, features a stunning feature wall and a bespoke ‘Q by Aston Martin’ customer specification lounge which allows buyers to personalise their cars.

The dealership also has a seven-bay aftersales facility and has created 30 new automotive jobs.

Elsewhere in the north of England, JCT600 is opening an ultra-modern Aston showroom in Leeds, boasting a nine-bay dedicated aftersales area.

The sites are the first Aston Martin dealers in the UK to feature the brand’s new corporate identity.

Meanwhile, Marshall Motor Group has also signed a deal with the company to represent it in the south of England, based in Sevenoaks.

Marco Mattiacci, global chief brand & commercial officer at Aston Martin said: ‘The investment in these landmark new UK retail locations comes at the perfect time, as we bring to market the most diverse, dynamic and desirable portfolio within the ultra-luxury and high-performance automotive segments.

‘The thrilling new Vantage, upgraded DBX707 and class-leading DB12 are now joined by our recently unveiled V12 flagship model, Vanquish, completing the strongest line-up of products in our history.

‘It is brilliant to have this breathtaking portfolio available at world-class dealerships, providing the very highest standards in luxury customer experience.

‘The significant long-term investment being made from our UK dealer network represents the positive trajectory of the Aston Martin brand along with a strong confidence in the new portfolio of models we have brought to market.

‘Alongside our partners, we will continue to invest in the retail strategy for our home market and internationally, through development of our network including high-profile flagship locations including a Central London location now identified and set to be revealed in 2025.’