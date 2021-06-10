Audi Sport sold more R and RS models than ever before in 2020

Audi Sport sold more R and RS models in 2020 than ever before.

With more than 29,300 vehicles delivered, that marks a 16 per cent increase on 2019, despite the coronavirus pandemic hitting the car sales industry as a whole.

Some of this sales increase comes from the fact that Audi Sport has the widest range of vehicles it has ever had, with 15 models on sale. This includes everything from hot hatches to SUVs, as well as the RS e-tron GT, the first electric vehicle to be given an RS badge.

Audi Sport models have traditionally been petrol and diesel, but it has big plans to electrify its fleet. It is targeting 50 per cent of sales being electrified models by 2024, with up to 80 per cent by 2026, aided by the introduction of plug-in hybrid and fully electric RS vehicles.

Rolf Michl, head of sales and marketing at Audi Sport, said: ‘The aspect of sustainability adds a crucial element to performance – different from what we’ve seen in the past, but definitely fascinating.

‘The RS e-tron GT is a passionate statement against uniformity. It delivers up to 637bhp of total power and 830 Nm total torque.

‘Its acceleration is incredible and is sure to wow even the most sceptical critics – this is another milestone for us as we enter a new era of all-electric high performance that appeals to both our loyal long-time customers and new customers.’

Along with the sales announcement, Audi also gave us our best look yet at the new RS 3. Photos show the new model is both hatchback and saloon form, wearing a subtle camouflage that doesn’t hide much at all.

The new model will be revealed in full in the coming months, but is expected to retain the existing 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine and get a new rear differential that will make it more fun to drive.