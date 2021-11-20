Audi UK appoints Tony Moore as head of marketing follow more than 25 years of experience within the group

Audi UK has appointed Tony Moore as its new head of marketing and he will take up the new role from January 2022.

Moore will be moving from his current position with the brand as head of product planning.

He has more than 25 years of experience with Volkswagen Group, having previously worked in senior roles at Volkswagen Financial Services, Volkswagen Group UK and Audi UK.

Moore said: ‘Audi has established itself as the leading brand for e-mobility, luxury and innovation in the premium sector.

‘I’m really eager to start leading the team into what will be an exciting and truly sustainable future.’

He will now help accelerate Audi UK’s data-driven marketing focus and its strong brand image.

Andrew Doyle, director of Audi UK, said: ‘I would like to congratulate Tony on his new role as head of marketing at Audi UK.

‘Tony’s vast experience and wealth of knowledge gained across financial, planning and product roles at the Volkswagen Group will prove invaluable as he leads our digital transformation.

‘Under his leadership, and the expansion of our fully electric e-tron line-up, the Audi brand will go from strength to strength.’