Auto Trader advertising packages will continue to be free for car dealers into May, the website has confirmed today.

Following the government’s announcement that the UK lockdown will continue for a further three weeks, the website acknowledged that this will continue to cause ‘unprecedented levels of disruption’ to dealers.

Nathan Coe, Auto Trader’s Chief Executive Officer, said:

‘We remain committed to supporting our customers, our industry and our people. As our customers are not able to meaningfully trade, we will do what we can to support them such that when restrictions are lifted, they are able to get back to business.

‘To the extent retailers are still able to engage with buyers, we are seeing plenty of activity through email, calls and text chat. Many retailers are treating these leads as a pipeline for future sales for when the market re-opens.’

Auto Trader will advise customers today that, while they are required to remain closed during May, advertising packages will continue to be free.

The move is likely to see a string of similar measures from other suppliers. Car Dealer Magazine will update you as soon as we hear what moves they are making to help dealers too.