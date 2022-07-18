Auto Trader marks ‘exceptional’ customer service with launch of Highly Rated 2022

Auto Trader will be honouring the best dealers for customer service this week with the launch of its ‘Highly Rated 2022’.

The firm will be handing out a selection of Highly Rated assets to dealers, including stickers and digital logos to promote ‘exceptional’ customer service.

Some dealers will also have a Highly Rated logo added to their Auto Trader profile page and Retailer Store.

To receive a Highly Rated accreditation, dealers need to have had a high volume of recent reviews on the platform, along with a high overall review rating and regular engagement with customer reviews, all in the past 12 months.

Auto Trader’s group sales director, Darren Moon, said: ‘We introduced our Highly Rated accreditation as an opportunity to celebrate those retailers that are going above and beyond to provide their customers with an exceptional level of service.

‘Even prior to the pandemic, meeting our strict criteria was a huge achievement, but it is especially so in today’s increasingly competitive and complex retail landscape.’

He added: ‘Although the market is returning slowly to more normal trading conditions, the recent acceleration in digital retailing trends means that it has never been more important for retailers to be able to immediately reassure potential customers of the quality service their business is able to provide.

‘As one of the UK’s most widely known and trusted brands, we hope recognition from Auto Trader will help this year’s Highly Rated retailers stand out from competitors by building instant trust with car buyers.’