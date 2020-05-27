Auto Trader has revealed it will continue its support for car dealers by cutting advertising prices by 25 per cent in June.

The online classified site is also extending its free double stock offer until at least July 16 as it reveals today that traffic is now ahead of this time last year and pre lockdown levels.

For customers in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, Auto Trader will remain free while retailer forecourts are required to remain closed.

Nathan Coe, Auto Trader’s chief executive officer, said: ‘This recent government announcement is an important step forward for the automotive industry.

‘We will continue to support our customers, which is now about helping them to sell as many vehicles as possible, which is the focus of everyone at Auto Trader.

‘We understand that returning to trading will be challenging for our Retailer partners, but we are confident we can help given our scale and the unusually high levels of demand we are seeing on our platform.’

From before the lockdown began, Auto Trader has helped dealers by providing free advertising and extended payment terms to help manage cash flow challenges.

March payment terms for all customers were extended by a total of 60 days and packages will also remain free for all customers for the remainder of May.

Auto Trader said that during the period of the lockdown, while the business has been free, it has delivered 400m ad views and more than 750,000 leads to its customers.