Auto Trader’s UK sales director, Rebecca Clark, has been named as Overall Inspiring Automotive Woman of the Year in the Automotive 30% Club’s 2020 awards.

Clark scooped the top award because of the strength of her commitment to gender-balance, and was one of 30 women to be awarded gongs that celebrate and recognise the unsung female heroes of the automotive industry.

Sponsored Jardine Motors Group, the awards are unique in the sector because anyone can nominate a woman who works within the Club’s member companies, on the basis that they have personally been inspired by them, irrespective of role or seniority.

The 2020 awards attracted 225 nominations and the gongs will be handed out in a virtual presentation.

Auto Trader CEO, Nathan Coe, said: ‘At Auto Trader we sit across both automotive and technology industries, both of which face significant diversity challenges.

‘That’s why we are fiercely proud of Rebecca’s long-term commitment to educating, inspiring and attracting more women into the automotive industry, which is an innovative and exciting sector.

‘This has enriched our own culture and helped provide a foundation for so many of our female colleagues to thrive in their careers.

‘Rebecca is a wonderful ambassador and role model both within the industry and at Auto Trader and we couldn’t be more thrilled for her recognition.’

The judges felt four women were deserving of additional accolade and special mentions.

Clare Wright, group HR director, Jardine Motors Group won the Inclusive Leader Award, Alison Jones, group managing director UK & senior vice president, Groupe PSA won the Trailblazer Award, Sharon Ashcroft, group HR director won the HR Director Game Changer Award and Lilly-Ann Hulse, digital & technology degree apprentice, Bentley Motors wins the Rising Star Award.

Julia Muir, founder of the Automotive 30% Club, and CEO of Gaia Innovation, said: ‘Today we celebrate and recognise the most inspiring women in the sector, nominated by colleagues and peers.

‘We have heard wonderful uplifting stories of how all these amazing women have not only added significant value to their businesses, but are also encouraging others to improve and progress, or giving much needed support to their team members through the unsettling impact of the pandemic.

‘They are actively involved in creating inclusive environments and are also engaged in activities to show that automotive is a positive career choice for women.

‘They are lifting other women as they rise, and as per the motto of the suffragette movement, they are taking real action with “deeds not words”.’