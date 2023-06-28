Autoglym – Cleaning Product of the Year 2023

Speak to any dealer and they’ll tell you clean cars help grease the wheels of the sales department.

Sparkling cars are far more attractive to prospective customers than filthy ones, no matter what their budgets are.

But key to keeping a car dealer’s stock looking sharp is a decent array of cleaning products.

That’s exactly what our winner offers and much, much more.

Autoglym has clinched this crown numerous times over the years thanks to its ubiquitous products that dealers and their valeting teams simply swear by.

‘It feels absolutely amazing to win this award luckily once again,’ Autoglym’s marketing manager Mark Docherty said, in the video you can watch above.

‘Every year when Car Dealer Power comes around we watch with anticipation – and we’re absolutely thrilled!’

Autoglym is a successive winner of this category – but why does the firm come out on top time and time again?

‘It’s the things we’ve built up over the years that we’re really good at and we consistently deliver,’ said Docherty.

‘First and foremost, we make a product which makes a change to cars and dealers enjoy using that and the effect it has on stock.

‘I also think it’s the service we give – it’s really fantastic. From our HQ in Letchworth down to that important conversation handing over the product, we just keep people happy.’

The pressure is on to keep winning, though, says Docherty.

‘When you win a few of these awards in a row the pressure starts to build – you start to think “we’ve got to keep doing what we’re doing”.

‘The people in our business really, really care about our car dealers – they are absolutely integral to our business; the B2B side of the business is the lifeblood of it.

‘We respect that and we know that – we’re just going to keep on delivering, keep on pushing, and delighting our dealers and helping them to shift their stock as quickly as possible with cars that look as new as possible.’

Docherty concluded: ‘A huge thank you to everyone who took time to take part in this year’s survey. It means an enormous amount to us and we’re delighted that we’re delighting you.’