Autoguard Group appoints client services director (insurance) to aid dealer partners’ profitability

Autoguard Group has made Chris Owen its client services director for insurance to spearhead taking its insurance-based value-added products into the franchised and dealer group markets.

Owen brings with him more than 15 years of experience within the automotive industry, including his employment as a national business development manager at Barclays Bank and as an area sales manager at Autoguard Warranties.

Combining his extensive knowledge and experience within the F&I market partnered with multi-award-winning value-added products, he will guarantee the increase of Autoguard Group’s dealer partners’ profitability through the group’s insurance products.

Autoguard Group is the ultimate performance partner for independent, franchise, non-franchise and dealer group motor dealers.

The core value of the group is to provide industry-renowned products, services and consultancy to increase the bottom line for dealers.

Robert Dockerill, Autoguard Group’s CEO, said: ‘With Chris’s unrivalled industry knowledge and loyal partnerships within the automotive industry, we were confident that he was the ideal candidate for the role in aiding the profitability of our dealer partners. Congratulations, Chris!’

Owen added: ‘Value-added products are vital to maintain dealer margins.

‘Autoguard Group differentiates itself from the industry because of the support our dealer partners receive from the group of companies as their partner, not just a products provider.

‘I look forward to supporting dealer partners industry-wide as their business partner.’

As a dealer partner of Autoguard Group, firms have direct access to multi-award-winning value-added products, industry-leading administration programmes and IMI-approved consultancy services.

The formation of the group was based upon the same core values of the businesses: forming long-term partnerships, dedicating our products and services to the longevity of the partnership and business, and continuously innovating to ensure dealer partners can substantially increase their profit with ease.

Want to access the industry-leading rewards of being an Autoguard Group dealer partner? See contact details for Chris Owen below: