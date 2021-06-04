Automotive Compliance takes on 5,200-mile challenge for charity Ben

Finance specialist Automotive Compliance will undertake an epic 5,200-mile challenge this month to raise vital funds for industry charity Ben.

The firm is fielding a team called ‘Motorvated Compliance’ which will virtually visit all of their near-700 appointed representative car dealers throughout the UK, by walking, swimming and cycling.

The challenge will see the team complete seven miles a day, every day throughout June, and clock up some 5,200 miles.

The mammoth challenge will see Automotive Compliance raise vital funds for Ben’s Move4Ben campaign.

It’s asking for people to make a small donation of £5 to allow Ben to continue its life-changing support to those in the motor industry.

The company says it will be publishing regular updates from the fundraising team via social media.

Paul Guy, co-founder director at Automotive Compliance, said: ‘We are all passionate about Ben’s work in the motor industry, so we came up with the challenge as a team and everyone has pledged to play their part in what is no mean feat.

‘We have all committed to completing seven miles a day, every day, for the full 30 days of June. As a company, we are unfamiliar with failing and will be covering the distance anyway that can be evidenced. One of the team is even planning on rowing every day to get their miles in.’

Matt Wigginton, director of partnerships, engagement and income at Ben, said: ‘The “Motorvated Compliance” campaign is a fantastic initiative to raise awareness of what Ben does, and to generate donations that enable us to support people in the automotive industry when they need it most.

‘Together we’re making a positive difference to people’s lives at a time when they often feel they have nowhere to turn.

‘Right now, after what we’ve all been through, that is needed more than ever and we’re incredibly grateful for the support.’

Anyone keen to support the team by donating can do so by clicking here

Picture: Peter Wiles, dealer development manager at Automotive Compliance and part of the fundraising team