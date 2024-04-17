Back of the net! Alan Day Motor Group gives disabled youngsters a Championship experience

A group of disabled children were given a VIP experience of Watford FC, thanks to Alan Day Motor Group.

The youngsters, their parents and carers were treated to match-day tickets and given a guided tour of the Vicarage Road stadium, lunch plus goodie bags, after the new and used car dealership teamed up with the Barrie Wells Trust.

The charitable organisation provides VIP experiences for seriously ill and disabled children to watch their favourite sports team or concert from the comfort of an executive box donated by a sponsor.

Alan Day CEO Paul Tanner, who as a youngster trained and played for the academy at Watford, also attended the Championship match against Preston North End with Barrie Wells Trust ambassador David Walker, group operations director Des Rogers and sales manager Jason Sayers.

The group, which has sales and service centres in Hampstead and New Southgate, sponsors Watford’s kit vans and works with the men’s and ladies’ teams.

Tanner said: ‘It’s great to be partnered with such a fabulous charity like the Barrie Wells Trust and I hope all the youngsters had a brilliant day out. I’m delighted to have played a part in making this special event happen.

‘This club has a special place in my heart because as a teenager I used to train and play at their football academy.’

The day, organised by general sales manager Jason Sayers, began when the 14 children from Hampshire, Surrey, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Somerset were taken into the club and shown around the home dressing room, where all the kit and boots had been laid out for the match.

Then the group were led on to the pitch side and allowed to sit in the home and away dug-outs before kick-off. They were then taken into the media area, where managers and players give post-match interviews.

Afterwards, they were presented with their goodie bags, which contained shirts and scarves signed by all the players, and treated to lunch before settling down to watch the match from a VIP enclosure.

The game ended in a goalless draw but the children left the stadium full of excitement nonetheless.

Paul Tanner is pictured at top in one of the dug-outs with some of the youngsters