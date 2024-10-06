Bangers4Ben 2024: All teams make it to the first overnight in Switzerland!

Bangers4Ben 2024 has officially begun and all of our intrepid travellers have made it to the first overnight stop near Lake Geneva.

The teams have gone all out with some fantastic creations – from Thomas the tank engine to the Simpsons and even Garfield – all in the name of raising money for motor trade charity Ben.

So far they have raised more than £25,000 with their own fundraising and after the event the cars will go on to be sold further adding to the pot.

Bangers4Ben teams started early crossing to France before heading for the famous Reims race circuit before finishing in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Despite getting off to a great start, there were some problems for team Lawgistics and Automotive Compliance.

They brought a trio of vehicles wrapped in fur as Tom, Jerry and Spike but the latter suffered a blow out.

This meant the other two cars had to double back with a jack to fit a space saver.

While it was all sorted in the end, this meant a very late arrival time of 10.30pm and no dinner.

Meanwhile, team Car Quay who created the Car Wars Mercedes-Benz also had an incident with Jamie forgetting to pack socks – leaving him buying them from a French shop in full Darth Vader costume.

Today the teams will continue into the Swiss Alps for some fantastic driving roads and hopefully no major breakdowns!

To donate to any of the teams you can find them on this link.