Barretts Canterbury named BMW’s best UK dealership as brand recognises its best retailers

Barretts Canterbury BMW has been named as the brand’s best UK dealership as the German outfit looks to honour its British retail network.

The dealership won the overall Retailer of the Year title for 2023 during a glitzy ceremony hosted at the Tate Britain last Friday (Feb 23).

The evening saw a total of 12 different winners crowned from across BMW’s dealer network of 132 sites.

Among the categories were Sales, won by Ocean Falmouth; Marketing, which saw Williams Group take home the top award; and BMW Financial Services, which was led by Sytner Newport.

Meanwhile, Jardine Group, scooped the accolade the brand’s Corporate Award after impressing the judges with their deep understanding of the sector.

Other dealerships to win prizes included Soper of Lincoln (Sustainability); Inchcape Chelmsford (Born Electric) and Lloyd Carlisle (Aftersales).

When it came to individual talent, Victoria Steel of Eastern, picked up the ‘Head of Business’ award and Lukas Ryan of Partridge received the ‘Newcomer’ award.

Speaking after the event, David George, CEO of BMW Group UK, said: ‘It was a privilege to celebrate the exceptional talent within our retailer network at a truly special event and venue.

‘Returning to BMW Group UK this year and recognising their achievements in 2023 has been a marvellous way to reacquaint myself with so many people within our network.

‘I want to extend my thanks to everyone across the BMW Group UK retail network and offer special congratulations to Barretts Canterbury for their outstanding performance last year, earning them the title of our 2023 Retailer of the Year.’

Paul Barrett, MD of Barretts Motor Group, added: ‘All of us at Barretts are absolutely thrilled to have won the BMW Retailer of the Year Award for 2023; it is particularly special in what is our 25th year with the BMW Group.

‘It is a real credit to our head of business, Nathan Rogers, and to all of the team in Canterbury, who have delivered an outstanding performance in all areas of the business.’

A full table of all the winners can be seen below: