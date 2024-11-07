Bentley pushes back electric-only plans even further with date now delayed to 2035

Bentley has pushed back its plans to become an electric-only brand by 2030 to 2035.

The Crewe-based manufacturer had originally aimed to become an electric-only brand by the start of the new decade but has rolled back those plans as part of its reshaped ‘Beyond 100’ process.

It still plans to introduce a number of hybrid options – and has already kickstarted that journey with the latest Flying Spur and Continental GT which both combine petrol and electric power – while a full-electric version will be introduced in 2026.

It is believed to be an ‘urban SUV’, smaller than the current Bentayga.

Frank-Steffen Walliser, Bentley CEO, said: ‘Legislation is driving electrification. Competition is also driving it.

‘We see that there are new customers who definitely want a very modern car – a more modern interpretation of a Bentley, even on the drivetrain side.

‘We’re sure that we convince existing customers when we get them in the car. The target is definitely to get new customers.

‘What we see in the market I would consider as a dip. When it calms down, it’ll definitely come back. I expect different speeds depending on the categories and countries, and it’ll depend on the infrastructure in different countries.

‘Our hope is that when we come to the market in 2026-2027 there will be a second wave of BEV (battery electric vehicle) acceptance’.

Bentley has also revealed that it will release a new internal combustion engine model next year, while a greater focus on sustainable fuels aims to unlock the ability to use petrol-powered cars for longer amid tightening regulations.

This will run alongside hybrid and plug-in hybrid Bentley models – with the later being ‘crucial’ to the brand, according to Walliser.