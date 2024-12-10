In today’s omnichannel world of used car sales, it is crucial that dealers embrace social media if they want to make an impact on buyers.

As a result, our Social Media User of the Year gong has become one of the toughest-fought categories in recent years, as innovative and forward-thinking retailers aim to make the most of all online platforms.

In 2024, the gong was scooped by Berrow Motors, which saw off strong competition from highly commended firms Saltmarine Cars and Alexanders Prestige.

The Burnham-on-Sea-based business impressed our mystery shoppers by consistently delivering brilliant updates, on a range of social platforms produced by an expert team, who know exactly what they’re doing.

The outfit produces its own used car sales podcast and even runs a ‘Motor Trade Mentors’ service to help aspiring dealers.

The gong was the highlight of a hugely successful night for the business, which was also highly commended in our Use of Video Award.

Acklam Car Centre

Alexanders Prestige

Berrow Motors

GVE London

Saltmarine Cars

Speaking after coming off the stage in central London, Joe Betty, of Berrow Motors, said: ‘It’s amazing. I love the motor trade, it can be a tough job but the things we do on social media, and getting people involved, is one of the best things I’ve done so to win an award for it is amazing.

‘We run a podcast called Dealer Chat and we also do Motor Trade Mentors – both of which are just talking to people in the motor trade about their experiences and if we can, help out with the knowledge that I have – little though it is!

‘Mainly it’s about networking and speaking to other dealers. It’s giving us that opportunity to speak to each other which is a bit lacking these days. It’s been amazing.

‘Today has been brilliant. There’s a great atmosphere and it was great to be on stage with Mike [Brewer] as well.

Among those who was impressed with the work of Berrow Motors this year, was Car Dealer editor-in-chief, James Baggott.

He said: ‘Berrow Motors has shown how powerful social media can be when used creatively and effectively.

‘Their innovative campaigns, engaging content, and ability to connect with customers online have set them apart from the competition.

‘Berrow Motors has not only mastered the art of storytelling but also demonstrated how social platforms can drive real results for car dealerships.

‘A huge congratulations goes to the team for this fantastic achievement!’

Main image: Berrow Motors’ Joe Betty collecting his award from Mike Brewer and Bradley Walker, director of strategic partnerships at iVendi